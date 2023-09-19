Residents of This New York Town Love To Decorate With Scarecrows

Get ready to step into the charming town of Candor for its highly anticipated Fall Festival and quaint townwide scarecrow displays!

This annual event, which takes place October 6, 7, and 8, and is organized by the Candor Chamber of Commerce, promises a fun experience for visitors of all ages. From entertainment to food and a showcase of local talent, the Candor Fall Festival is the perfect way to celebrate the beauty of the season.

One of the highlights of the festival is the array of food options available from classic carnival favorites to unique creations. Munch on freshly made funnel cakes, and barbecued delights, and sip on warm apple cider.

Another charming aspect of the Candor Fall Festival is the Annual Scarecrow Contest. This much-loved tradition invites youth groups, classrooms, service clubs, organizations, families, individuals, and businesses to participate in showing off their best scarecrow display and residents do not disappoint!

As you stroll through Candor during the Fall Festival on Friday, October 6, you’ll see creative scarecrow displays literally everywhere you look. Make a note of the display you like best because you’ll have a chance to vote for it at the Fall Block Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to the exciting lineup of attractions at the Candor Fall Festival, the Candor Emergency Squad is planning a special event for the community. As a vital resource in the town, the Candor Emergency Squad provides essential medical services to residents in their time of need. This year, they're offering an open house event at the festival on October 7th and 8th, where the community can learn more about their services and engage in activities centered around a wilderness safety and survival theme.

This non-profit organization is dedicated to providing prompt, efficient, and effective care to those in need. With the recent transition from an all-volunteer staff to a combination paid and volunteer department, they're able to deliver even greater support to the community. This year, they’re on track for 800 calls for service, a testament to the crucial role they play in the town.

The open house event at the Candor Fall Festival will provide a unique opportunity to connect with the squad and learn more about their mission. The wilderness safety and survival theme is especially timely, given the town's proximity to hiking trails, forests, and other natural attractions.

Families and individuals can participate in activities such as CPR demonstrations, first aid training, and more, gaining valuable knowledge that could potentially be life-saving in emergencies. Additionally, visitors can explore the emergency squad's equipment and facilities and engage with the dedicated team of healthcare providers who make it all possible.

You can see a complete list of events for the Candor Fall Festival here.

