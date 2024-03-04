Looking for an excuse to do a little traveling? Sure, you can check out the upcoming eclipse right here in New York but what about heading out of town instead?

On the 8th of April, the eclipse will traverse Mexico, pass through 15 U.S. states (including New York), and touch parts of Canada. And here's the important thing not to forget - if you miss this opportunity, you'll have to wait until 2044 for another sighting of a total solar eclipse in the United States.

So, if witnessing this rare phenomenon is on your bucket list, here are six essential travel tips from the experts at InsureMyTrip to ensure an unforgettable experience:

1. Know Your Destination

Before booking your trip, check out a map to determine where the eclipse will be visible. The "path of totality" spans 115 miles, so it's important to select a location within or near this radius to witness the full effect of the eclipse.

2. Don't Delay: Book Now

Given the infrequency of total eclipses, many people will be vying for prime viewing spots. Popular destinations will fill up quickly, and as the clock ticks closer to April 8th, accommodations will become increasingly expensive. Don't wait too long to secure your bookings!

3. Embrace Flexibility

With the eclipse passing through numerous locations, you have the luxury of choice. Consider opting for a smaller, less crowded town along the eclipse path. Not only will this offer a more serene experience, but it may also be more budget-friendly.

4. Turn it into a Vacation

While the eclipse might be the main attraction, why not make it a complete vacation? Choose a destination you haven't explored before, arrive a few days before the eclipse, and stay a while after to discover the local attractions and soak up the unique ambiance.

5. Protect Your Eyes

When observing the total eclipse, safeguarding your eyes is crucial. Regular sunglasses won't provide sufficient protection. Instead, opt for specialized "eclipse glasses" that comply with international safety standards, ensuring your eyes are shielded during this awe-inspiring event.

6. Safeguard Your Investment

Whether you're traveling domestically or internationally, consider getting travel insurance for your eclipse trip. This way if there are any cancellations, travel delays or interruptions, emergency medical evacuation, or lost baggage, you're covered!

