New York Ranked #3 State With the Most Moms Having Children Later in Life

I was overjoyed when my miracle baby was born when I was the age of 35. It was a moment I never thought I would experience, as I was told I wouldn't be able to carry a baby to term. However, alongside the happiness, there was also a deep sadness knowing that I was considered an older mother and that my chances of giving my son a sibling were slim.

Get our free mobile app

Growing up in a quiet town in Upstate New York, I've observed an interesting phenomenon among the women I graduated high school with. Some had babies immediately after graduation, while others are just now starting their journey to motherhood. I no longer hold the title of the oldest first-time mother in my class. This observation piqued my interest when I stumbled upon data indicating a growing trend of women giving birth between the ages of 40 and 44.

When comparing data from 1985 to 2021, there has been a 4% increase in women having babies later in life. However, in recent years from 2021 to 2022, this percentage has grown by 6%. This upward trend is not only reflected in the statistics but also in the increased curiosity and awareness surrounding pregnancy after 40.

According to data from Flo, there has been an astonishing 300% increase in searches for 'chances of getting pregnant after 40 naturally' in the past year in the United States alone. Similarly, Google search trends for 'risk of getting pregnant after 40' have soared by 120%. These figures demonstrate the curiosity and potential interest of women in becoming mothers at older ages.

New York has emerged as one of the top states embracing this later-in-life pregnancy trend, ranking at #3 according to Flo's research. One possible explanation for this trend in New York is that women in this state are more likely to be employed in demanding and high-profile positions, leading them to postpone starting a family until later in life. Additionally, accessibility to fertility teams and specialized care for older mothers is more readily available in or near cities like New York.

But is it safe to be pregnant and carry a child past the age of 40? According to Dr. Flanagan, a medical board expert at the women's health app Flo, it is generally safe. However, the presence of pre-existing conditions can increase the risk. As we age, conditions like obesity, hypertension, and diabetes become more common and can complicate pregnancies. It is vital for older mothers to prioritize their health and manage any existing conditions to ensure a safer pregnancy.

Top Baby Names in New York for 1990 Born in 1990? Check out the top baby names of that year (curtesy of the Social Security Administration) and see if yours made the list!

Top Baby Names in New York for 1980 Born in 1980? Check out the top baby names of that year (curtesy of the Social Security Administration) and see if yours made the list!