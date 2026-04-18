Kathy Hochul is proposing a series of measures that would place new restrictions on how federal immigration agents operate inside New York.

Why Hochul Wants Officers to Show Their Faces

Governor Kathy Hochul is backing legislation that would require law enforcement officers to be clearly identifiable when on duty. The proposal is part of a broader effort to establish state-level rules around how federal immigration enforcement is carried out in New York.

What the Governor Actually Said

Hochul told reporters that she wants immigration agents to be identifiable when interacting with the public. The proposal would apply to officers at every level of government. Her position is that anyone acting in a law enforcement capacity should be recognizable as such.

What the Mask Ban Does and Does Not Cover

The ban would not be absolute. Safety and medical gear would still be allowed, and everyday items like sunglasses would be exempt.

The Bigger Picture Behind This Proposal

The mask ban is part of a broader package Hochul is negotiating with fellow Democrats in the state legislature. Those talks gained urgency after violent confrontations in Minneapolis tied to a surge in federal immigration operations.

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How the Politics of Immigration Have Shifted

Among those measures are restrictions on federal immigration agencies enlisting local police in their operations. Running for reelection this year, Hochul has made these state-level proposals a centerpiece of her campaign, part of a broader shift in how Democrats are approaching immigration as a political issue.

How Two Deaths in Minnesota Changed the Political Conversation

Trump won back the White House in 2024 in part by making immigration enforcement a central issue, at a time when his predecessor’s handling of the border was drawing widespread criticism. The deaths of two American citizens during a federal immigration operation in Minnesota have since drawn renewed scrutiny to enforcement tactics, with polls showing a shift in public opinion.

Why This Fight Hits Differently in New York

Democratic governors across the country have been moving to pass their own immigration enforcement rules. The issue carries particular weight in New York, home to an estimated 650,000 undocumented residents.

A Full Look at What Hochul Is Proposing

Beyond the mask ban, Hochul wants to make it easier for New Yorkers to sue federal agents who violate their rights. She also wants to stop immigration arrest orders from being carried out at places people depend on for everyday needs, like schools, churches, and hospitals. And she is pushing to end the formal arrangements that allow federal immigration agencies to use local police officers to help carry out deportations.

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Federal Adjustments Have Not Slowed Albany Down

Even as the Trump administration has adjusted its approach, New York lawmakers have continued pushing their own legislation to define what federal agents can and cannot do within the state.

The Pressure Coming From Within Her Own Party

Hochul is also navigating disagreements within her own coalition. Progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups have called for broader protections, adding another layer to an already complex negotiation.

Libraries and Youth Centers Would Be Off Limits

Hochul also announced Thursday that libraries and youth centers would be added to the list of places where immigration agents cannot show up to make arrests. She is also pushing to bar government employees from using state or school resources to help with immigration enforcement.

Where the Negotiations Stand Right Now

Getting these bills passed is not guaranteed. Hochul is still working through disagreements with fellow Democrats in Albany, including over a provision that would allow local police to share information with federal immigration authorities when officers have reason to believe a crime occurred. Some lawmakers have objected to that element.

Where Hochul and Her Critics Stand

State Senator Julia Salazar has spoken out against the information-sharing provision, saying she sees no public safety justification for giving ICE, the federal agency that carries out immigration arrests and deportations, access to data collected by local and state law enforcement.

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Hochul has said the measures are meant to pull back departments already cooperating with federal agencies, not expand that cooperation. She has also been specific about who she intends to protect: undocumented residents with no serious criminal history who are dealing with civil matters rather than criminal charges. She describes the overall package as a floor that any community is free to build on, with the goal of setting clear boundaries for jurisdictions that are already engaged with federal immigration agencies.

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