If you live in New York State, this might surprise you. A new study looked at car thefts over the last five years, and New York stands out from the rest of the country. Across the U.S., many cars are stolen at people’s homes. But in New York, most car thefts happen when drivers are out and about, not when cars are parked in the driveway.

New York’s Car Theft Numbers Tell a Different Story

Over five years, there were over 87,000 car thefts reported in New York State. Only 15 percent of those cars were stolen at someone’s home. 85 percent were stolen when the car was parked somewhere else. Apparently thefts happen when New Yorkers think their car is safe while they are running errands or traveling.

Streets and Roads Are the Biggest Problem Areas

About 75 percent of stolen cars were taken from a street, road, highway, alley, or sidewalk. That includes curbside parking and street parking in busy areas. Nearly 20 percent were stolen from parking lots or garages, like those near offices or apartments. The rest happened at gas stations, car dealerships, and shopping malls.

Why This Matters for New York Drivers

Many New Yorkers rely on street parking every day. That makes it easier for thieves to watch cars and wait for the right moment. Even if you are only gone for a short time, your car can still be a target.

Simple Ways to Protect Your Car Every Day

The good news is that small habits can make a big difference. Always lock your doors and close your windows, even if you are only away for a minute. Park in well lit areas where people are around. Never leave valuables in plain sight, including bags, change, or electronics. Avoid warming up your car and leaving it running. Do not hide spare keys inside the vehicle.

Extra Security Can Help a Lot

Visible anti theft devices can scare off thieves before they try anything. Steering wheel locks, car alarms, and immobilizers are still effective. Some drivers choose GPS tracking devices, which can help police find a stolen car faster if it does get taken.

Get our free mobile app

Car theft is still a real problem in New York, especially for popular and older vehicles. Knowing where thefts happen most often helps you make smarter choices about where and how you park.

7 Ways to Keep Your Vehicle Safe From Theft Vehicle theft is increasing, but there are ways to protect yourself and your vehicle. Gallery Credit: Lisa Lindsey