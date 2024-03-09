Today, March 8th is International Women's Day. I told my morning show partner that I don't know any international women, and with an eye-roll, she informed me that's not what it means. What would I do without her to keep me in line at work? That's why she is on my list of the special women in my life.

Okay, now that I got the joke out of the way, I'm going to get serious for a moment. I want to take some time to honor these five special ladies in my life. These five women each hold a place in my heart for a different but very special reason.

I wasn't sure what order to go in because they are all important to me, and I might be shooting myself in the foot because you're not supposed to ever reveal a woman's age, but I figured the safest thing for me to do would be to list these five women in order of their age.

Get our free mobile app

There are more than five that should be on my list, and I hope you know who you are. I'm thinking of you today, too.

Five Women Who’ve Impacted This Humbled Man in a Big Way