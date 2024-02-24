Upstate New York River Ranks Among Most Polluted in USA

When you've been driving around, have you ever taken a good look at the rivers around us? In case you didn't know, river pollution is a really big issue in the United States. Many of the rivers are dealing with contamination that is causing problems for the surrounding communities.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, one of the most polluted rivers in the entire United States is located in the Southern Tier region of New York. The Delaware River (which goes through part of the Southern Tier) has been named as one of the top 15 most polluted rivers in the country, by EcoCation's list.

It's sad to see such a fantastic river flooded with sewage and waste, in fact, it landed at number 14 on the list of the most polluted rivers. The Southern Tier Region saw big growth in industry through the years and as a result, the river has suffered because of it.

Toxic chemicals along with poor infrastructure and old systems have contributed to the sewage flowing into the Delaware River. The impact of the Delaware River's pollution is hurting more than just the environment. Aquatic life and the ecosystems in the river are also in trouble.

The polluted water could cause health risks for our community especially for those who depend on it for their drinking water. The good news is that things are being done to help bring back the Delaware River.

Different organizations and groups see the importance of conservation and the restoration that the river needs. The National Park Service has also joined in to help improve the water quality and protect the river's ecosystem.

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New York using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Gallery Credit: Stacker