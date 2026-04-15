Four people are facing felony drug charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the Town of Chenango, seizing methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other narcotics.

What Happened on Chenango Road

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, with assistance from the Southern Tier SWAT Team, executed the warrant on April 10 at a residence on West Chenango Road.

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Inside the residence, investigators seized approximately 19 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, Suboxone strips, illegal steroids, packaging materials, and a digital scale.

The Charges They’re Facing

Four people were arrested at the scene and charged following the search.

Brett J. Poyer, 37, of Chenango; Cassandra F. Angulas, 36, of Chenango; and Jack E. Langland, 45, of Endicott, each face multiple felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and fourth degrees, as well as misdemeanor charges related to drug possession and paraphernalia.

Daisy A. Odell, 37, of Wilesyville, is also facing felony drug possession charges.

A Multi-Agency Effort Across Broome County

The operation involved several local law enforcement agencies working jointly under the SIU Task Force.

The SIU Task Force includes members from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Binghamton Police, Johnson City Police, and Endicott Police. During this operation, they were also supported by the Southern Tier SWAT Team, the Broome County Strategic Response Group, and the Sheriff’s Office Highway Patrol Division.

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Part of a Larger Pattern

The April 10 arrests are the latest in an ongoing effort by the SIU Task Force to address drug trafficking in Broome County. The task force conducts long-term investigations, often involving surveillance and inter-agency coordination, before making arrests. Additional charges have not been ruled out as the investigation remains ongoing.

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