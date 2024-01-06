Ames department stores, the famous discount retail chain, had everyone excited when they promised a comeback through online platforms in 2022.

People who remembered shopping at Ames were thrilled at the possibility of their favorite store returning. However, it seems like these promises were all talk and no action, leaving many skeptics questioning if the revival was ever real.

Ames was known for its affordable range of products, from clothes and shoes to housewares and electronics. They had multiple stores across New York before closing down and the United States. So, when rumors started circulating about Ames reopening, it brought back a lot of nostalgia and anticipation.

In late 2022, a website claiming to represent Ames department stores popped up on the internet. It was run by a company supposedly based in Great Britain called the Molyneux Group, with a division in Upstate New York. They boldly declared that they would announce the store locations in the spring of 2023. But as the spring approached, doubts began to creep in.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding Ames' possible return, there was little evidence to back up their reopening plans. Many news outlets covered the story, but attempts to contact the Molyneux Group through their listed numbers only led to dead ends, making people question if the whole operation was a hoax.

The Ames website was constantly going offline or providing vague information, adding to the skepticism. However, two social media accounts, @AmesDepStores and @silverknightgrp, tried to keep the buzz alive. They responded to comments and concerns, creating mixed reactions from their followers. While some were hopeful for Ames to make a comeback in their neighborhoods, others accused the venture of making false announcements without any solid proof.

As time passed, the Ames website would disappear and then reappear with minimal updates. They announced changes in the board of directors and appointed Shannon de Molyneux as the President of Ames. But despite claims of completed renovations at some locations, there hasn't been any credible news of the stores actually reopening.

Unfortunately, it seems like the revival of Ames department stores was nothing more than smoke and mirrors on the internet. Shoppers who were excited for their favorite retain chain to come back were left disappointed and wondering if it was all just a big online illusion.

