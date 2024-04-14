$1 Million Reward Offered for Information on New York Man Wanted by DEA

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has announced a reward of up to $1 million for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of a New York man involved in drug trafficking and illegal arms possession.

Alan Gabriel Nunez Herrera, a Hispanic male born in 1993 with black hair and brown eyes, is under federal indictment for a series of serious offenses.

Nunez Herrera is allegedly a key fentanyl trafficker, currently working with the Chapitos, which is led by the children of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera.

According to the United States Department of Justice, in the fall of 2022, Herrera supplied approximately 20,000 fentanyl pills and five kilograms of fentanyl powder to Julio Marin Gonzalez, who reportedly sold the substances to an undercover DEA agent across multiple locations in California.

The situation escalated in March 2023 when Nunez Herrera was said to have negotiated the transportation of additional kilograms of fentanyl powder from Mexico into the U.S. On or around March 18, 2023, he arranged for an associate to deliver a substantial amount of fentanyl to Los Angeles. This delivery was also intercepted by the DEA.

The U.S. Department of State states that Nunez Herrera orchestrated one of these operations in the parking lot of a Los Angeles restaurant, arranging for approximately nine kilograms of fentanyl powder to be handed over to a buyer.

As of April 4, 2023, Herrera has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York on numerous alleged federal violations, including:

  • Fentanyl Importation Conspiracy
  • Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy
  • Possession of Machine Guns & Destructive Devices
  • Conspiracy to Possess Machine Guns & Destructive Devices
  • Money Laundering Conspiracy

In light of the serious nature of these offenses and the ongoing opioid crisis, the DEA is asking for the public's help in locating Nunez Herrera. The agency stresses that any tips leading to Herrera's capture will be eligible for a reward of up to $1 million—a testament to the urgency and importance of apprehending individuals involved in the distribution of deadly drugs like fentanyl.

If you have any information regarding Alan Gabriel Nunez Herrera, you should reach out to the DEA by email at ChapitosTips@dea.gov. The DEA advises all individuals to exercise caution and not to approach suspected criminals but to inform law enforcement authorities for their safety and the safety of others.

