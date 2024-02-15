What These 6 Porch Light Colors Mean in New York

So what's the deal? It's mid-February and I'm still seeing holiday lights on some homes.

There is a business near my home that still has a Christmas tree up and lit. But, I must admit, it looks really nice.

Another thing I notice as I drive through the Southern Tier of New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania, are different color porch lights. I didn't think much about it, until one day when I decided to browse the World Wide Web and find out what, if anything, the colors represent.

They all have a purpose or reason according to the website Just A Homeowner. All lit up on my computer screen were explanations for several different colors of porch lights. Remember back in the day when lights were basically just white?

Even that color has a few choices nowadays - warm white, cool white, and daylight. The website Vista Manufacturing notes that warm white "emits orange to yellow-white hues for a cozy, earthy ambiance.

Cool white "produces a clean, white light that inspires users to stay focused and energized", and daylight is "for any situation that requires focus and attention to detail."

Äs for lights that have a color other than white, here are some reasons why they may be lit up on a homeowner's porch.

Yellow Bulb Photo by Daniele Franchi on Unsplash loading...

Yellow Porch Light

A yellow porch light is the perfect light to use during the months when those annoying bugs are out. As you know, flying insects love to swarm around a light after the sun goes down. But, these bugs don't care for yellow light. Give it a try and hopefully, your porch or whatever outdoor lighted area you like to congregate will be bug-free, or at least mostly bug-free.

Purple Photo by Glenov Brankovic on Unsplash loading...

Purple Porch Light

This light is in support and sympathy for domestic violence victims. It can also be seen as a safe haven for victims, according to Just A Homeowner.

Flashing Porch Light

This light could be a signal that a person in the home is in need of help. Exactly what help this is, you don't know, so it's best to call emergency personnel to send help.

Blue Light Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash loading...

Blue Porch Light

A blue porch light shining in April is in support of autism awareness. April is autism awareness month. Otherwise, a blue light shining is in support of police agencies.

Night Modern House Building Warm Window Lightings with a Green Porch Light ThinkStock loading...

Green Porch Light

Green is popular. This color has three meanings - celebrating the Christmas season, St. Patrick's Day, and Veterans Day in November, which, by the way, in 2024 is November 11th.

Pink Bulbs Photo by Paolo Bendandi on Unsplash loading...

Pink Porch Light

I'm sure you figured this one out, but just in case, it shines in support of breast cancer awareness and treatment, and may also indicate this is the home of a breast cancer survivor.

For more porch light color meanings, check out the website - Just a Homeowner.

Every Room in this Binghamton Listing is Remarkably Blue Every Room in this Binghamton Listing is Remarkably Blue Gallery Credit: eXp REALTY, Samantha Rigo via Zillow