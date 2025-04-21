Protect Migrating Birds In New York State With The Lights Out Initiative

The sound of birds chirping is a good sign that spring is (finally) here. Spring means the return of Red-winged Blackbirds, Grackles, Warblers, Orioles, Grosbeaks, and Thrushes, to name a few.

And with that, is a reminder that we should be taking action to help protect migrating birds navigating the night sky.

Today, (April 18, 2025), the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of General Services are asking New Yorkers to participate in the ‘Lights Out’ initiative.

The DEC notes that migratory birds are experiencing widespread population declines according to the 2025 State of the Birds Report from the North American Bird Conservation Initiative.

To help curb that decline, being a part of the 'Lights Out' initiative, keep non-essential outdoor lighting from affecting the ability of birds to migrate successfully throughout New York. Keep non-essential lights turned off at your home or business each night during peak bird migration.

The NYS DEC notes that several species of shorebirds and songbirds rely on constellations to help navigate to and from their summer breeding grounds, but excessive outdoor lighting can cause migrating birds to become disoriented.

This is called 'Fatal Light Attraction" and can lead birds to collide with windows, walls, floodlights, or the ground. Every year, over a billion birds die due to these collisions in the United States.

DEC is proud to join our New York State partners to lead by example and take actions to help reduce bird collisions. The national Lights Out initiative is a simple way New York State agencies and New Yorkers can protect wildlife and ecosystems and help a variety of bird species have a safe, successful migratory journey. - Amanda Lefton, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner

According to the NYS DEC, the 'Lights Out' initiative has directed New York State owned and managed buildings to turn off non-essential outdoor lighting from 11 p.m. to dawn, and draw blinds when possible during the spring migration window, April 15 through May 31, and during the fall migration from August 15 through November 15.

For more information, visit the New York State Department of Conservation website.

