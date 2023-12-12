George Washington’s Former ‘Meeting House’ On the Market in New York

Okay, you know me. I love to check out homes for sale in our area and throughout the Empire State, especially ones that have something that you don't find in most other homes. A place with a unique feature. A home that I would love to live in.

Well, I found another. This one isn't in the Binghamton area, although it is in New York, and not too far away. I chose this home to highlight because a feature of this home has a bit to do with the first President of the United States. You do know who that is, right?

This home for sale even has a name according to the listing from Ellis Sotheby's International Realty - The Meeting House, also known as The Big House. The listing notes that this stone house was built in the 1700s.

It features 10-foot ceilings, hand-hewn beams, and 18th-century cabinetry and paneling. The home also boasts 5 fireplaces and one of my favorite features, a 93-foot front porch, four bedrooms, and four full bathrooms.

Oh yea, as for the reference to a U.S. President, the listing mentions :

This was the meeting place where George Washington met General (Marquis de) Lafayette and Baron Von Steuben; and Martha Washington stopped for tea. British traitor to America, Major Andre, was whisked away in front of the Big House, en route to trial and ultimately his hanging. The meeting house is where spies and patriots talked and plotted the future of our union. - Ellis Sotheby's International Realty

So, what do you say we take a look inside this historic home for sale? The price is a mere $1,895,000. Its location is at 201 Route 9W Palisades, New York, not far from the Hudson River, and about 30 miles northeast of New York City.

