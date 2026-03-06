A viral social media post from the White House using an image from the newly released Pokémon Nintendo Switch 2 game Pokémon Pokopia has sparked backlash online, and now Nintendo, which co-owns The Pokémon Company, is weighing in.

Fans had been creating memes with the game’s colorful logo and font using a generator, but backlash erupted after the White House joined the trend by posting an image styled like the game’s cozy, colorful artwork alongside the Trump administration’s controversial slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

The post originally shared Thursday (March 5) quickly spread on social media, gaining millions of views and prompting criticism from fans who questioned whether Nintendo had approved the political use of the brand’s image.

In response, on Friday (March 6) The Pokémon Company — which is owned by Nintendo, Game Freak, and Creatures Inc. — clarified that they had no involvement in the post and did not grant permission for the beloved Pokémon brand’s intellectual property to be used alongside any political messaging.

“We are aware of recent social content that includes imagery associated with our brand. We were not involved in its creation or distribution, and no permission was granted for the use of our intellectual property,” company spokesperson Sravanthi Dev said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that Pokémon’s mission is to connect people, not divide them. “Our mission is to bring the world together, and that mission is not affiliated with any political viewpoint or agenda,” they said.

Pokémon Pokopia was released on March 5. In the game, players awaken in a forgotten, barren land where nature has withered and humans and Pokémon alike have vanished. Taking on the role of a Ditto disguised as a human Pokémon trainer, the player sets out to rebuild the world into a thriving paradise for Pokémon.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Pokémon. Created by Satoshi Tajiri, Pokémon was officially launched in Japan in 1996 with a series of Game Boy games alongside a manga and trading card game. With the ever-adorable yellow Pikachu as its mascot, the IP became an overnight sensation both in Japan and abroad, and eventually transformed into a massive multimedia franchise.

