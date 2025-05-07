Xfinity Mobile Arena the New Name of Wells Fargo Center

There have been many names for the arena in South Philadelphia since its inception in 1996. It started as the CoreStates Center upon opening, then changed names over the years to First Union Center, Wachovia Center, and eventually Wells Fargo Center.

The naming rights for Wells Fargo were set to expire in August and would not be renewed, so a new sponsor and name was coming. That new name is here.

Starting on Sept. 1, the Wells Fargo Center will now be known as Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The arena is currently home to the Flyers and Sixers, as well as Wings lacrosse and numerous concerts and entertainment events throughout the year. Earlier this year, plans were announced for a new arena in the South Philadelphia sports complex, with split ownership between the Flyers and Sixers, that is set to be completed ahead of the 2031-32 season.

Kevin Durso is Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN. Follow him on social media @Kevin_Durso.