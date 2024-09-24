WNBA star Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick who plays for the Indian Fever, apparently has become a Phillies fan.

Clark was recently filmed doing play-by-play of the Phillies-Brewers game, which went viral. Her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey is a Phillies fan, which is why she was watching the game and has gained interest in the team.

She was being filmed by a teammate in her hotel while watching the game and commented on how difficult it was to come up with stuff to discuss between pitches.

"I don't know if commenting is in my future, but maybe one time for fun, someone will let me do it," Clark said.

Well, it looks like she has an offer - from the Phillies.

Phillies television voice Tom McCarthy invited Clark to join the Phillies broadcast team.

Clark says she will be rooting for the Phillies during this postseason.

Who knows maybe she will even make an appearance in the booth before the season ends.

For that to happen, she will have to end her WNBA season.

Clark helped lead the Fever to the WNBA playoffs in her first season, and they are facing the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoff.

After losing Game 1 on Sunday, they will play Game 2 on Wednesday and if needed a Game 3 would be on Friday.

If the Fever are eliminated on Wednesday, there is a chance she could to maybe join the Phillies broadcast team for their weekend series in Washington against the Nationals.