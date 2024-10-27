What South Jersey Cities Are The Most Haunted?

Believe it or not, Halloween is next week!

Have you figured out what you are going to be this year? What are the hot Halloween costumes this year?

Where in New Jersey can you find the ghosts? Which New Jersey towns fall on this ranking?

In honor of Halloween, BetColorado.com wanted to know what cities across the U.S. are most haunted and compiled a ranking of how haunted each state is based on the number of ghost sightings in that city.

On their list, a handful of South Jersey cities landed on the list, with Toms River having 26 sightings, most in New Jersey.

Two other South Jersey towns made the list, with Maple Shade and Medford coming in tied at No. 6 overall.

What Other Rankings exist?

I decided to ask ChatGPT to help with this one, so I asked it to determine the most haunted towns in New Jersey, which gave me seven more towns, with one Cape May County town at No. 2 on the list.

Cape May: This charming seaside town is filled with Victorian homes and has numerous ghost sightings, particularly in the Emlen Physick Estate.

When I narrowed the search to South Jersey, Cape May was on the list, with Egg Harbor City also getting mentioned.

Egg Harbor City: This town has a history of hauntings tied to its early settlers and has been the subject of local ghost tours.

So there ya have it, while I don't have any Halloween costume ideas for you at this time, I will give you a few ghost tours that you can check out this Halloween season!

Ghost Capers Haunted Cape May Step into the past with Cape May's most authentic walking ghost tour and uncover the hidden history of the nation's oldest seaside resort! 700 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ

Atlantic City Ghost Tour Atlantic City Ghosts offers an authentic experience that strives to make sense of the unexplainable. The Atlantic City ghost tour is based on real-world portrayals of hauntings and well-documented history. Rainforest Café, 2201 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

Happy Halloween everyone!