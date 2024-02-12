Two new restaurants coming to Ocean Casino in Atlantic City, NJ

Get ready for new new restaurant option in Atlantic City this summer.

Michael Schulson, who opened Izakaya at the Borgata, will open two new restaurants at Ocean Casino Resort before the summer of 2024.

Get our free mobile app

Samuel’s will be a Jewish delicatessen with an all-day diner feel, serving breakfast and lunch. He’s also opening a oyster bar and seafood restaurant called Pearl & Mary, which opened in Nov. Of 2022 in Philadelphia to great reviews, and is a tribute to his mom (Pearl) and Nana (Mary).

"Having opened my first restaurant in Atlantic City more than 15 years ago, it's apropos to be returning to the shore to work with Ocean, starting with these two incredible projects," said Michael Schulson. "The team at this property is first class and I look forward to opening additional concepts with them in the future."

You'll be able to find these new restaurants on the lobby level of Ocean Casino Resort, where you check in for a hotel in the spots that was occupied by Harper's and Sky Café.

Harper's will be moving to a larger spot on the Casino level near the Starbucks.

As someone who goes to Ocean Casino often, it is awesome to see them continue to give people more and more great options.

Ocean has done a tremendous job of working in local vendors and has continued to offer top level dining to the Atlantic City market.

Along with its great sports book, The Gallery Bar Book and Games, this is just another reason to check out Ocean in Atlantic City.