As the Philadelphia Phillies look to reshape their roster after three disappointing endings to their playoff runs, they might have to make a trade of one of their familiar pieces to improve the team.

According to ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan, one name to watch is third baseman, Alec Bohm.

Coming off a career-best season, the 28-year-old Bohm nonetheless finds himself on the trade block. While he was a well-above-average hitter -- .280/.332/.448 with 61 extra-base hits -- his first-half OPS was nearly 150 points higher than in the second half, and the Phillies are looking to shake up their team after a disappointing postseason ouster by the Mets.

Bohm, the third overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, has been a solid, but unspectacular part of the Phillies lineup. While Bohm has been a good hitter, he has been miscast in the middle of the Phillies order, which needs more consistent right-handed protection for left-handed hitting Bryce Harper.

Since arriving to the big leagues in 2020, Bohm is hitting .277 with 59 home runs and 336 RBI. While he has been one of the better-run producers in the majors, his power has yet to develop.

The 2024 All-Star could be an attractive trade option for a team looking for a low-salary run producer who is under team control until 2027. The 28-year-old hit a career-high 20 home runs in 2023 but dropped down to 15 in 2024, driving in 97 runs in each of the past two seasons.