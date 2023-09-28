Actress Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Matthew on the 1990's hit TV show 'Boy Meets World' threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Phillies vs Pirates game on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Fishel appeared in shows like Full House and Harry and the Hendersons before getting her big breaking, playing Cory Matthews' main love interest in the hit show. She also reprised her role for three seasons in Girl Meets World from 2014-2017.

The Phillies provided Fishel with a team jersey to wear for the pitch. It featured her name and the number 93 on the back.

Fishel wasn't the only member of the cast out there to toss out the first pitch, which was caught by the Phillie Phantic.

Will Friedle, who played Cory's brother Eric Matthews, was out there wearing the No. 11 and Rider Strong who played Shawn Hunter, who was the best friend of Cory Matthews was wearing No. 28.

The cast was later on the fist base dugout dancing with the Phantic, to help entertain the crows that got to see the Phillies beat the Pirates 7-6 thanks to a Bryce Harper home run.