Neighbors save the life of NJ woman getting mugged on street
WESTVILLE — Neighbors in a Gloucester County neighborhood are being credited for chasing a man who assaulted a woman as she walked on her street Thursday night.
Westville police said the woman was walking on Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m. when Andre Graig, 43, walked up from behind, grabbed her and carried her onto the front porch of a home.
Her screaming alerted neighbors who called 911. The man was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody.
May have saved her life
Several neighbors told 6 ABC Action News they heard the woman's screams and tried to help. Graig slapped one woman in the head when she tried to intervene.
Westville Deputy Police Chief Mike Packer told 6 ABC Action News the neighbors did a good job and their actions may have saved the woman's life.
Attack on a stranger
Graig and the woman did not know each other, according to police. Police did not disclose who lived at the home the woman was brought to by Graig.
Graig was charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint and false imprisonment. Police said the woman and the suspect didn't appear to know each other.
Police asked anyone who has additional information about the incident to call 856-456-0028.
