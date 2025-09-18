All-You-Can-Eat Top Pot Korean BBQ Opens in Mays Landing

The much-anticipated Top Pot Korean BBQ  “All-You-Can-Eat” restaurant in Mays Landing is now open!

This much-anticipated spot, located in the Consumer Square in Mays Landing (Target, Best Buy, Dick's), it offers an all-you-can-eat experience where you are the cook, right at your table.

Signs have been up at this location for almost a year, but they are having a soft opening today, firing up the grills and boiling the hot pots!

Top Pot Korean BBQ Brings Interactive Dining to Mays Landing

Top Pot is a Korean BBQ where you pick the meat or seafood and vegetables in a flavorful broth, which simmers in a built-in hot pot. If it's a great interactive experience, which makes for a fun night out with the family, where you cook at the table, making it a great social and engaging experience.

Important Details for Diners

While it is an all-you-can-eat experience, one thing to note is that there is a 20% surcharge for food waste, and a $13.99 per lb. charge for any unfinsed food. So come hungry, but don't overorder!

Menu Highlights: From Bulgogi to Vegan Options

The menu has a variety of different offerings like beef bulgogi, pork belly, KPOT marinated short-ribs, shrimp, salmon, marinated chicken, and plenty of vegetables and vegan options.

Here is a look at their menu from the Top Pot in Delran, which is located at 1311 Fairview BLVD, Unit D.

Hours of Operation

Top-Pot Korean BBQ is open every day from to 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sundays until 11 p.m.

