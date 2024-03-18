By now you have all heard the rumors that the popular Tilton Inn in Egg Harbor Township is closing.

So is it true?

It appears to be accurate.

After over 60 years of serving the area, the popular restaurant and bar located on the corner of 6823 Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township will be closing its doors on April 27. While the place is for sale, going on the market back in October, the owners posted on social media about their decision to close.

In 1963 Al and Mildred Ulrich opened the doors to Tilton Inn. We are incredibly grateful for your support over the past 60+ years. At this time, we have decided it is time for our family to close those doors. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to our incredible staff and loyal customers. We anticipate that our last day of business will be April 27th

At the time of this writing over 120 people have commented on social media, thanking them for their time serving the community, and sharing memories they made at the iconic bar.

John W Brenner III

Thank you for all your work and hospitality. The best bar food in the County. I will miss it all !!

Tina Jordan McGarry Always at the top of my list for the past 40 years. Family dinners, meeting friends, always great food at great prices. The bartenders and servers top notch people. You guys will be missed. It was my "Cheers"!!!

Allison Dalzell

Thank you for some of my fondest memories ! I truly loved this place ! God Bless and enjoy retirement you deserve it ! Also thank you to the many donations you made to charitable causes and bettering our community!

Joe Dj-sparkles Nickels

So many fun memories at The Tilton Inn through the years

Daniel Mitchell Jr.

So many great memories at the Tilton. Thank you for all the years of service to the community

I have always enjoyed the Tilton Inn, we spent many nights in the back meeting room for Atlantic Shore Babe Ruth meetings, I know various other organizations used the room for meetings.

They had great food, I was always a fan of their French onion soup, and the Tilton special. Their build a burger night, tenders, wings and dinners were all favorites.

Most importantly, the people, they always had great workers and will be missed in the area.