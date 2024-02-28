Whether you are a New Jersey resident or a seasonal vacationer, we all enjoy visiting the Shore Towns during the summer months. More than just great beaches, every Jersey Shore town has its unique character that makes it the highlight of the Summer season to visit them.

As you plan ahead for what vacations and day trips you will take as the weather gets warmer, there are a plethora of options for you to visit in New Jersey. The website US News and World Report gathered information from Travel Experts and User Reviews about the amenities, accessibility, and cleanliness of New Jersey Coastal Communities and their Beaches.

From the US News and World Report Best Vacation Rankings, these are the 14 Best New Jersey Beach Towns that you should make a Day Trip to this summer:

Ocean City, New Jersey Photo by Jill Marv on Unsplash loading...

14. Ocean City: Garden Parkway Exits 30, 29, 25

With the nickname "America's Greatest Family Resort", Ocean City features almost eight miles of shoreline, and half of it is paired with one of the oldest Boardwalks in New Jersey. Featuring two Amusement Parks and a Waterpark, plus numerous miniature golf courses, along with a plethora of seasonal shops and restaurants to visit, Ocean City is a great option to take the family for a Day Trip.

Avalon, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

13. Avalon: Garden Parkway Exit 13

The northern town on the Seven Mile Island, Avalon is one of the few Jersey Shore towns that has free parking. This unique perk allows visitors to spend more time enjoying the Beach and visiting Local Businesses instead of worrying about parking. From the quaint boardwalk to the seasonal restaurants and shops on Dune Drive, it's no surprise that Avalon is a popular South Jersey Destination.

Belmar, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

12. Belmar: Garden Parkway Exit 98

A popular destination for locals and vacationers for over 130 years, Belmar is a year-round Coastal Community. Featuring small-town charm, history, and a rebuilt boardwalk in the last decade, Belmar is a great choice for a Day Trip to the Jersey Shore whether you go for the beach or not.

Brigantine, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

11. Brigantine Beach: Garden Parkway Exit 38 to Atlantic City Expressway Exit 0

This family-friendly Beach Community is a great escape from the Casinos and congested environment of Atlantic City. The prototypical quiet vacation destination Shore Town, Brigantine offers miles of clean beaches along with plenty of local shops and restaurants to check out on your next Day Trip to the Jersey Shore.

Long Beach Island has six towns in New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

10. Long Beach Island: Garden Parkway Exit 63

An 18-mile barrier island is home to six different shore towns and plenty of beach options to enjoy, Long Beach Island has plenty of options for your next Jersey Shore day trip. From the historic town of Ship Bottom to the Barnegat Lighthouse to the popular eatery in Surf City, there is truly something for everyone at Long Beach Island.

Lavalette, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

9. Lavallette: Garden Parkway Exit 82

This small Jersey Shore town is well-known for its kid-friendly beaches and popular eatery. Lavalette has been a Summer Destination town for over 120 years and the picturesque views around town may remind you of a Hallmark movie.

Sea Isle City, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

8. Sea Isle City: Garden Parkway Exit 17

A Day Trip may not be enough to enjoy everything that Sea Isle City has to offer. Whether you want to walk around to visit the Landis Avenue Downtown Restaurants and Shops or go south of JFK Boulevard to enjoy the quiet beaches off Townsends Inlet, there are plenty of options to enjoy for your next Jersey Shore visit to Sea Isle City.

Spring Lake, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

7. Spring Lake: Garden Parkway Exit 98

One of the few non-commercial boardwalks in New Jersey can be found in Spring Lake, a great getaway town at the Jersey Shore. Approximately five miles south of Asbury Park, this quiet Shore Community offers more than just great beaches, but also a Lake as a centerpiece of the town.

Sea Bright, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

6. Sea Bright: Garden Parkway Exit 105

Offering both free public beaches for those looking for a quiet day near the ocean or the busier Municipal Beach with Lifeguards and Locker Rooms, Sea Bright offers the "best of both worlds". Whether you are taking a family Day Trip or an Adult Getaway, there are plenty of options to enjoy this Summer at the Jersey Shore in Sea Bright.

Long Branch, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

5. Long Branch: Garden Parkway Exit 105

Once the Vacation Home of US Presidents Ulysses Grant, James Garfield, and Woodrow Wilson, Long Branch has been a popular resort town for over 200 years. A great blend of history and modern amenities, Long Branch is a great option if you want to plan multiple activities for your next Day Trip to the Jersey Shore.

attachment-Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey loading...

4. Point Pleasant Beach: Garden Parkway Exits 90 and 91

From Amusement Parks and miniature golf to local eateries and seasonal shops, there are a plethora of reasons why Point Pleasant Beach is a popular summer destination. Despite the many restrictions on what you can bring to the beach, don't let that deter you from spending a sunny day on the sands in Point Pleasant Beach.

Manasquan, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

3. Manasquan: Garden Parkway Exits 90 and 91 or Exit 98

Whether you are driving from the north or south, travelers from both directions come to Manasquan to enjoy the picturesque beaches. Visitors to this popular Jersey Shore Community also visit the Fisherman's Cove Conservation Area, which is a dog-friendly park with wildlife observation areas.

Cape May, New Jersey Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash loading...

2. Cape May: Garden Parkway Exit 0

The southernmost point of New Jersey is also one of the oldest communities in The Garden State. Vacationers have been coming to Cape May since the 18th Century and today the South Jersey Shore Town is a great destination for a Day Trip. In one day you can visit the beach and Cape May Point Lighthouse then walk Washington Street to eat and shop at the local stores. You can never go wrong with a Day Trip to Cape May.

stone harbor, new jersey `Photo from Google Maps loading...

1. Stone Harbor: Garden Parkway Exit 10

Despite not having a Boardwalk or Promenade like most Jersey Shore towns, Stone Harbor still has plenty to offer visitors to their Shore Town. With a movie theater plus numerous shops and restaurants around Downtown 96th Street, Stone Harbor offers great options for beach goers and if you enjoy wildlife, there is also the Wetland's Insitute to check out the next time you are in South Jersey.

Speaking of Summertime in New Jersey, how many of these "sounds" are iconic for the Summer Season at the Jersey Shore?