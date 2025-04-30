One of Ocean City's most popular boardwalk attractions is getting a new, but familiar store.

The Surf Mall, which has been operating at 1154 Boardwalk in Ocean City since 1983, has long been the home to a surf shop called GXN, which had been a mainstay inside the mall since 1995. The store's owner, Tobin Baric, retired at the end of the 2024 season, and the mall was looking to replace the surf shop.

Surfer Supplies Joins Ocean City's Surf Mall

In its place is a familiar name to the locals and visitors of Ocean City since 1962, Surfer Supplies, located at 3101 Asbury Ave.

Surfer Supplies has been specializing in quality surf equipment, new and used surfboards, skateboards, and skim boards, plus surf and skate apparel for men, women & children.

Surfer Supplies' new location is now open with its new Ocean City boardwalk store located inside the iconic Surf Mall.

"Having Surfers Supplies join the Surf Mall has everyone pumped," Surf Mall co-owner Wes Kazmark told me. Andrew and Greg (Surfer Supplies owners) are great guys and super good at what they do. They bring a ton of value to the mall, and we feel it's the perfect location for them to expand. So it's a perfect partnership."

Suffers Supplies has been a mainstay in Ocean City, and will now have a second location inside the Surf Mall on the boardwalk.

The Surf Mall: A Summer Destination

The Surf Mall has something for everyone and features all the summer's most popular trends, becoming one of the must-visit places along Ocean City's iconic 2.5-mile boardwalk.

The Rock Star headquarters is maybe its most popular spot, featuring over 300 rock shirts, nearly 1,000 posters and tapestries, new and used vinyl records, stickers, patches, pins, and merchandise for artists spanning the last 60 years.

The Birdcage is a beach-inspired boutique featuring women's clothing and has become one of the top fashion destinations at the Jersey shore.

