The holiday season is officially here, and with that, the craziness of shopping has begun.

However, some people will have a little time off with those last few vacation days to spend before the new year. So if you're out shopping, take some time out to check out some of these South Jersey spots that are worth your time this holiday season.

Now these are just a few suggestions, food and fun-related, that we will continue to drop from time to time to give you something new to try if you haven't already!

🍕 South Jersey's Must-Try Pizza Pies

1. Squares & Fare

This pizza is worth your time.

Located at 7 E New Jersey Ave, Somers Point, Dominic Russo makes a mean pie, and the good part is that it can feed the entire family and probably give you some leftovers.

This isn't your normal circle, eight-slice pie. This is a masterpiece and will leave you coming back again and again/

While they do have indoor seating, it's pretty easy to head to their website, order your pie, pick it up, and enjoy it at home for the game.

2.Pizzeria 203

Out in Vineland, there is a new pizza shop called Pizzeria 203. The 203 is the area code for New Haven, CT, which is the style of pizza you get here. If you have even been to New Haven, home of Yale University, you have probably tried the pizza at either Frank Pepe's or Sally's Apizza.

If you are a fan of that style of pizza, then take a drive to Pizzeria 203, 907 N Main Rd, Building B, Suite 201, Vineland. It is take-out only, so make sure you call ahead to order.

🍻 The Local Brewery Scene

3. Try a Brewery Those of you who know me and listen to The Sports Bash know I am a fan of the local brewery scene. It's more than just beer; it's nice, good salt-of-the-earth type of people, you always seem to meet a new friend or see familiar faces. While I have my favorites (and I will list a few here), I like something different about all the places I have been in the area.

When it comes to beer, the best is The Seed in Atlantic City. I'm more of a fan of the quaint, smaller tasing rooms.

Cape May County Brewery Favorites

One of the spots I like in Cape May County is Meyers Lighthouse (try the Hole in One if they have it) in Ocean View. They have a small bar with about 10 seats and a few tables, a couple of TVs, and solid beer. If you like bigger spots, Ludlham and Mudhen both have food and plenty of TVs and room to roam. There is also Cape May Brewing, which is a bigger tasting room and offers plenty of beer options.

If you like smaller spots, Gusto in North Cape May, Anglesea Aleworks in Wildwood, Obscura Brewing Co., and Whale Tale Brewing Company in Courthouse are places to check out in Cape May County. In Atlantic County, SoPo and Hidden Sands have smaller tasting areas.

Unique Brewery Settings

Another spot to check out, which has a unique setting, is Cold Spring Brewery. You are sitting inside an old barn from the 1800s.

Atlantic County's Best Brews

Buena Connection, Garden State in Galloway, Three 3's and Snouts and Stouts in Hammonton are all good spots to check out. Buena is a newer spot and has plenty of room. I picked up a pizza and Pizzeria 203 and brought it over to Buena, and enjoyed their place. I was recently at Garden State, and there is plenty of room inside to bring a big crowd.

I really enjoy Three 3's, which is smaller, but has a good vibe. While I have only been to Snouts and Stouts (formerly Vinyl Brewing) one time, it is a bigger tasting room with more of a bar feel to it.)

One other spot in Cumberland County is Glasstown, which I got to check out on Black Friday, and I really liked the beer. The brewery is located at the Millville airport, which has a smaller tasting room and had quite a crowd the day I went. I liked it a lot and will definitely be back.

4. Have Dinner at the Casino

Yes, I know eating out can be expensive, but treat yourself once during the holiday season for everything you've done this year. A night out at the casino is something we as locals don't take enough advantage of.

A few weeks ago, I got together with some friends and had a great night at Ocean Casino in Atlantic City.

We met for early drinks and enjoyed some live music at Villian and Saints, then had dinner at LaSclla Fire, and then popped over to the Jingle Bell Bar for a nightcap and more live music.

We need to take advantage of the great shows, bars, and restaurants that the casinos offer; don't take them for granted!

We had a great time and hope to do it again before the holiday season ends.

Whether you're looking for a night out, craving a slice of New Haven-style 'apizza' or a perfect pour of a local craft brew, these South Jersey spots are the ideal escape from the holiday hustle. Go enjoy your time off!