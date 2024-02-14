We know Philadelphia sports fans are among the most passionate fanbases in the United States. While there are five major professional sports teams in the City of Brotherly Love, there is no team that fans from the region are more diehard about than the Eagles.

But how do Philadelphia Football Fans compare to other cities across the country? The Financial Planning website WalletHub created a grading system for 249 US Cities that have Professional and College Football teams to find out what the best cities are for football fans. The factors they used to rank each city includes:

*Wins per season

*Franchise Value

*Average Ticket Prices

*Stadium Capacity and Average Attendance

*Number of Division Titles and Championships won

*Number of Coaches in the last 10 seasons

Philadelphia Eagles Fans (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) loading...

According to WalletHub rankings, Philadelphia is NOT in the Top Ten Best Football City For Fans. They are the 13th Best Football City in the United States in part because they are among the five highest Average Ticket Prices and the five Least Accessible Stadiums.

Thanks to Philadelphia landing in the Top Five Rankings for the Best Performing NFL Teams in the Last Decade, it boosted the City of Brotherly Love up to 13th overall in the WalletHub Rankings.

Philadelphia Eagles Fans (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) loading...

The regional cities within driving distance of Philadelphia in the rankings are New York City (6th Overall), Baltimore (16th Overall), and Buffalo (14th Overall). Pittsburgh is number one on the list of WalletHub's Best Football Cities for Fans because the Steel City ranking Top Five in Stadium Accessibility and tied for the Most Engaged NFL Fans in America with the Green Bay Packers. Many Eagles fans will say its a major oversight by WalletHub to not have Philadelphia Football fans in the top five Most Engaged NFL Fans.

Your Top 10 Favorite Philadelphia Eagles Players Ever We asked you to name your favorite Philadelphia Eagle of all-time and managed to narrow down to a list of 10 players! See if your fave Bird made the cut. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca