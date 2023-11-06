One of the things we're known for in New Jersey is great beer. More specifically, great breweries. But which brewery has the best IPA?

According to the people at Beer Advocate, the beer that stands out from the rest is Kane Brewing Company's Party Wave.

Kane is located in Ocean, which is in Monmouth County.

From the Beer Advocate website:

Party Wave is brewed with a blend of four hops; Galaxy, Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra throughout the process. Flavors of passion fruit and citrus from the heavy use of Galaxy and Citra and more subtle pine and tropical fruit from the Mosaic and Simcoe blend well with a simple malt bill of Pilsner, Wheat and Low Crystal.

For people who listen to my radio show, you know I am a big IPA fan, and I have tried Party Wave, giving in a 4.25 out of five stars on my Untapped app.

Some of my favorites from our area include: Flake News from Somers Point Brewing, Fuego from Tonewood Brewing, Snag & Drop from Cape May, Juicy Shenanigans from Three 3's in Hammonton, Water Guns and Rainbows from Ludlam

Over in Delaware, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, 90 Minute IPA was the top-rated beer in the first state. The 90 Minute IPA has been called "perhaps the best IPA in America" by Esquire Magazine. It is an imperial IPA best savored from a snifter, 90 Minute has a great malt backbone that stands up to the extreme hopping rate.

I have had the 90 Minute, it is a bit too strong for me, but have had a beer called Swishy Pants from Dew Beer Company that I was a big fan of that I can recommend.

Our neighbors in Pennslyvania's top-rated IPA is from Brew Gentlemen, a beer called Albatross. Albatross is a "springtime Double IPA, featuring nearly four pounds of Galaxy hops per barrel and prominent tropical flavors of pineapple and passion fruit."

I have not tried the Albatross, but have had plenty of beers in PA, one I will throw out to try is a beer called Broken Heels from New Trails.

Do you agree that Kane Brewing Company's Party Wave is the top is the top IPA in the state of New Jersey? Let us know when you text us on our station app.