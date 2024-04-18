New Jersey Towns in Ocean County with the most High Priced Properties

New Jersey Towns in Ocean County with the most High Priced Properties

With 914.84 square miles of total area, Ocean County is the largest of New Jersey's 21 Counties. Within a reasonable driving distance of both New York City and Philadelphia, Ocean County is home to some of the most popular Shore Towns in New Jersey.

The Median Household Income in Ocean County is $82,379 which is in line with New Jersey's new standard for Middle-Class Income status.  But one of the towns with the most expensive home values in America is also in Ocean County.

So we checked with Realtor.com and found that Ocean County has more than 213 properties for sale valued at $2 Million or more on the market.  That number rivals Cape May County which has over 283 high-priced properties on the market.

Ocean County Towns With The Most High Priced Properties

We have ranked the 17 Ocean County Communities that have the most properties evaluated at 2 Million Dollars or more based on market data from Realtor.com:

1. Long Beach Township: 69 Properties
The highest-priced property on the market is located at 59C Long Beach Boulevard, valued at $10,150,000 featuring 4 Bedrooms and 4.5 Bathrooms on a 1.25-acre lot facing the beach.

2. Mantoloking: 26 Properties
The highest-priced property on the market is located at 1437 Ocean Avenue, valued at $13,999,000 features 7 Bedrooms and 7.5 Bathrooms on a 0.96-acre lot facing the beach.

3. Barnegat Light: 15 Properties
The highest-priced property is located at 3 West 3rd Street, valued at $5,200,000 featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms with an observation deck facing the beach, within walking distance of the Lighthouse.

4. Lavallette: 11 Properties
The highest-priced property on the market is located at 89 Pershing Boulevard, valued at $6,599,000 featuring 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms with a private dock facing the bay.

5. Surf City: 11 Properties
The highest-priced property is located at 1817 Ocean Avenue, valued at $4,299,000, features 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms with an observation deck facing the beach.

6. Toms River: 11 Properties
The highest-priced house on the market is located at 3312 Churchill Drive, valued at $2,749,000 featuring 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms facing the bay.

7. Bay Head: 10 Properties
The highest-priced property is located at 767 East Avenue, valued at $11,300,000 featuring 7 Bedrooms and 9.5 Bathrooms with an observation deck facing the beach and ocean.

8. Harvey Cedars: 10 Properties
The highest-priced property is located at 21 West 85th Street, valued at $5,499,000 features 6 Bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with a private dock on the bay.

9. Beach Haven: 8 Properties
The highest-priced property on the market is located at 100 Essex Avenue, valued at $5,499,999featuring 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms facing the beach.

10. Point Pleasant Beach: 6 Properties
The highest-priced property is located at 1702 Beacon Lane, valued at $5,600,000 features 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms facing the beach.

11. Lakewood: 6 Properties
The highest-priced property on the market is located at 899 Bellevue Avenue, valued at $4,600,000 featuring 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms on a 3.67-acre lot.

12. Seaside Park: 6 Properties
The highest-priced property on the market is located at 1005 North Ocean Avenue, valued at $3,795,000 featuring 7 Bedrooms and 7 Bathrooms across the street from the beach.

13. Brick: 3 Properties
The highest-priced property is located at 423 Princeton Avenue, valued at $5,999,900 featuring 6 Bedrooms and 9.5 Bathrooms with a dock on the bay.

14. Forked River: 3 Properties
The highest-priced property is located at 1207 Spoonbill Court, valued at $2,995,000 featuring 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms situated inside a three-level building facing the cove.

15. Ship Bottom: 3 Properties
The highest-priced property is located at 1414 Bay Terrance, valued at $2,849,000 featuring 6 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms with three different porches and across the street from the bay.

16. Jackson: 3 Properties
The highest-priced home on the market is located at 394 Black Oak Road, valued at $2,300,000 featuring 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms on a 2.38-acre lot.

17. Point Pleasant: 2 Properties
The highest-priced property on the market is located at 3101A River Road, valued at $3,995,000 featuring 4 Bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a private dock and beach on the bay.

