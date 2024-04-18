With 914.84 square miles of total area, Ocean County is the largest of New Jersey's 21 Counties. Within a reasonable driving distance of both New York City and Philadelphia, Ocean County is home to some of the most popular Shore Towns in New Jersey.

The Median Household Income in Ocean County is $82,379 which is in line with New Jersey's new standard for Middle-Class Income status. But one of the towns with the most expensive home values in America is also in Ocean County.

So we checked with Realtor.com and found that Ocean County has more than 213 properties for sale valued at $2 Million or more on the market. That number rivals Cape May County which has over 283 high-priced properties on the market.

Ocean County Towns With The Most High Priced Properties

We have ranked the 17 Ocean County Communities that have the most properties evaluated at 2 Million Dollars or more based on market data from Realtor.com:

Long Beach Township, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by Joy Luedtke Real Estate loading...

1. Long Beach Township: 69 Properties

The highest-priced property on the market is located at 59C Long Beach Boulevard, valued at $10,150,000 featuring 4 Bedrooms and 4.5 Bathrooms on a 1.25-acre lot facing the beach.

Mantoloking, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by Childers Sotheby's International Realty loading...

2. Mantoloking: 26 Properties

The highest-priced property on the market is located at 1437 Ocean Avenue, valued at $13,999,000 features 7 Bedrooms and 7.5 Bathrooms on a 0.96-acre lot facing the beach.

Barnegat Light, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by Vivienne Washburn with Island Realty loading...

3. Barnegat Light: 15 Properties

The highest-priced property is located at 3 West 3rd Street, valued at $5,200,000 featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms with an observation deck facing the beach, within walking distance of the Lighthouse.

Lavallette, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by M. Van Sciver Realtors loading...

4. Lavallette: 11 Properties

The highest-priced property on the market is located at 89 Pershing Boulevard, valued at $6,599,000 featuring 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms with a private dock facing the bay.

Surf City, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Zack Shore Realtors loading...

5. Surf City: 11 Properties

The highest-priced property is located at 1817 Ocean Avenue, valued at $4,299,000, features 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms with an observation deck facing the beach.

Toms River, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by Weichert, Realtors - Bernardsville loading...

6. Toms River: 11 Properties

The highest-priced house on the market is located at 3312 Churchill Drive, valued at $2,749,000 featuring 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms facing the bay.

Bay Head, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living loading...

7. Bay Head: 10 Properties

The highest-priced property is located at 767 East Avenue, valued at $11,300,000 featuring 7 Bedrooms and 9.5 Bathrooms with an observation deck facing the beach and ocean.

Harvey Cedars, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by Joy Luedtke Real Estate loading...

8. Harvey Cedars: 10 Properties

The highest-priced property is located at 21 West 85th Street, valued at $5,499,000 features 6 Bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with a private dock on the bay.

Beach Haven, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by William Darby with Weichert Realtors - Ship Bottom loading...

9. Beach Haven: 8 Properties

The highest-priced property on the market is located at 100 Essex Avenue, valued at $5,499,999featuring 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms facing the beach.

Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by CLAYTON & CLAYTON INC.REALTORS loading...

10. Point Pleasant Beach: 6 Properties

The highest-priced property is located at 1702 Beacon Lane, valued at $5,600,000 features 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms facing the beach.

Lakewood, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by Homesmart First Advantage loading...

11. Lakewood: 6 Properties

The highest-priced property on the market is located at 899 Bellevue Avenue, valued at $4,600,000 featuring 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms on a 3.67-acre lot.

Seaside Park, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by Childers Sotheby's International Realty loading...

12. Seaside Park: 6 Properties

The highest-priced property on the market is located at 1005 North Ocean Avenue, valued at $3,795,000 featuring 7 Bedrooms and 7 Bathrooms across the street from the beach.

Brick, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by Keller Williams Shore Properties loading...

13. Brick: 3 Properties

The highest-priced property is located at 423 Princeton Avenue, valued at $5,999,900 featuring 6 Bedrooms and 9.5 Bathrooms with a dock on the bay.

Forked River, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by Re/Max At Barnegat Bay-Forked River loading...

14. Forked River: 3 Properties

The highest-priced property is located at 1207 Spoonbill Court, valued at $2,995,000 featuring 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms situated inside a three-level building facing the cove.

Ship Bottom, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by GARABEDIAN REALTY GROUP, LLC loading...

15. Ship Bottom: 3 Properties

The highest-priced property is located at 1414 Bay Terrance, valued at $2,849,000 featuring 6 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms with three different porches and across the street from the bay.

Jackson, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by IMPERIAL REAL ESTATE AGENCY loading...

16. Jackson: 3 Properties

The highest-priced home on the market is located at 394 Black Oak Road, valued at $2,300,000 featuring 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms on a 2.38-acre lot.

Point Pleasant, New Jersey Photo from Realtor.com provided by THE FOLK AGENCY REALTORS, INC loading...

17. Point Pleasant: 2 Properties

The highest-priced property on the market is located at 3101A River Road, valued at $3,995,000 featuring 4 Bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a private dock and beach on the bay.

Did you know that two of New Jersey's fastest-growing towns are in Ocean County? Check out the full list below to see if your hometown made the list:

