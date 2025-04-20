Ideas for the Old Bank of America Spot in Northfield, NJ

Tons of buildings sit vacant in South Jersey, but one particular building in Northfield still remains unoccupied, has me interested.

As we come up on almost one year since the Bank of America branch at 1501 Tilton Road in Northfield shut down for good, the question remains, what should go there next?

I am always thinking of ways to improve the area, and seeing a building like that on such a busy street is such a waste.

If you happen to drive down Tilton Road in Northfield, past the Bank of America, it may have caught your eye that the building sits vacant with no sign of something taking its place.

The Northfield location closed, not surprisingly, since the parking lot has been empty, but there have really been no rumors about anything moving into that building.

This particular location is three stories and is currently occupied by The Title Company of Jersey on the 2nd floor and the basement.

The first floor is vacant, the 15,713-square-foot building is currently available to be leased.

There is a good possibility that whatever moves into this spot has a chance to be successful since it is in such a popular, well-traveled part of Northfield, that is very close to Tilton Market, Jersey Cow, Chico & Sons, other office and commercial spots in the area.

What does the future hold for the former Bank of America?

What do you think should open up shop next? A fast food restaurant, a local restaurant, a neighborhood bar, pub or brewery, maybe a coffee shop, or maybe everyone's favorite, A Dollar Store (kidding)!

You want something that can draw people to stop who are on their way to the shore for the weekend, or a place to go year-round for locals.

What we hope it doesn't become is another Medical Office.

In the Northfield area, there are still Bank of America locations waiting to serve you in Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, Margate, Absecon, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Hammonton, Millville, and plenty of other spots, plus some drive-thru locations.

We’re asking locals and South Jersey fans: What do YOU want to see replace this old bank building in the heart of Northfield? Let us know and we will continue to add to the list!

What Business Should Open at the Old Bank in Northfield, NJ?

Ideas for the Old Bank of America Spot in Northfield, NJ

Some of these ideas might work for Towne 16 spot