A new restaurant will be opening this summer in Margate.

According to their new social media pages, Tideline Sunset Bar & Grill is ready to offer Margate an opportunity for some good food and tasty drinks overlooking the water this summer.

Tideline describes itself as:

"A waterfront open-air dining experience featuring enticing drinks, coastal eats, and drum roll… the most spectacular sunset on the Margate Bay. Whether visiting by car, bike, foot or boat, we promise you feel-good dishes, ingredient forward cocktails, live music, and yes, shorts are acceptable formal wear and there will be plenty of frosé."

Margate has plenty of dining options in that area, with Tomatoes, Maynards, Sofia's, Steve and Cookies, and Betty's Seafood Shack all located in the Barbary Coast area. The new Tidelines will be neighbors with Betty's Seafood Shack, which also recently opened in Margate.

The location is 9317 Amherst Ave, in the spot that used to be Captain Andy's, directly adjacent to Margate favorites, Maynards, Sofla's, and Tomatoes, which has been helping promote the new spot on social media.

Picture this... By Land. By Boat. By Sunset. Has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Prepare to be swept away by the most spectacular sunset on the island, live music, our unassumingly casual menu, and a bar list to please any enthusiast. Come for the food, stay for the view, and create lasting memories.

No exact date has been given, but it appears that you can expect to see Tideline in the Summer of 2025.