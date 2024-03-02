There is a new deli in Brigantine offering breakfast, lunch, grab-and-go meals, coffee, snacks, and more at 1206 W Brigantine Avenue.

Sandy Jack's Deli celebrated its grand opening on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It's a unique spot in Brigantine, taking the spot that used to be the home of Brigantine Freshery, offering all your favorite imported groceries, meats & sweets from Ireland and the British Isles.

Take a look at this sandwich:

The new deli is in a nice section of Brigantine that features plenty of options to check out in addition to the new deli.

Ola Kai Functional Fitness, Brigantine Home, and Dunes Art Gallery are the deli's neighbors. Also on the block are Island Treasures, JCP Home Center and Ocean Beverage. Across the street are Hello Luv Boutique, Yanni's Cafe, Wally's Fashions, Ashore Reality, and Rip Tide Bait and Tackle.

We wish the Sandy Jack's Deli luck and welcome them to the area!