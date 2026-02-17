If you didn't see or hear all the commercials about it, I am here to let you know that tax season is here! For some people, the only thing they dread more than doing their taxes is going to the dentist.

Here in New Jersey, we are already paying some of the highest household bills in the United States, and the cost of living for NJ residents is higher than 80 percent of America. But did you know that The Garden State has one of the largest tax burdens in the US?

New List of America's Top Ten Tax Burdens Features New Jersey

The research team at 24/7 Wall Street gathered data from the US Census Bureau to build their latest rankings of the states with the highest tax burdens. They found that more than 10 states collected 13 percent more than the national average US residents' tax bill.

All of the top ten states with the highest tax burdens cross the $8,000 threshold for average taxes collected. This total tax burden in these states includes:

*Income Taxes

*Sales Tax

*Property Taxes

*Excise tax

New Jersey is rated the fifth-highest tax burden per capita in the United States. The Garden State has one of the highest per capita Property Tax Bills in America, and NJ has one of the highest income tax rates for top earners in the United States.

According to the researchers at Wall St 24/7, New Jersey Property Tax bills per capitia are so high, that many NJ residents pay more just in property taxes than many US Citizens pay in total taxes per year.

The Top Ten States With The Highest Tax Burdens

1. New York

2. California

3. Connecticut

4. Hawaii

5. New Jersey

6. Massachusetts

7. North Dakota

8. Vermont

9. Illinois

10. Minnesota