18 New Jersey Towns Awarded Boardwalk Preservation Fund Grants

A centerpiece of many Jersey Shore towns is the Boardwalks that hundreds of thousands of people enjoy every year. For New Jersey locals and Seasonal Vacationers, walking the Boardwalk brings back many memories and for some, it is not truly "Summertime" until they visit their favorite shops on or near "The Boards".

Jersey Shore communities depend on tourism for their local economies and that is why The Boardwalk Preservation Fund is very important for New Jersey's Coastal Communities. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that $100 million in Boardwalk Preservation Fund Grants will be distributed to 18 municipalities in 2024.

"So many of us have created memories with family and friends at the boardwalks of the Jersey shore. Our boardwalks have long been a prized destination and we want to keep them that way by helping shore communities repair and maintain these wooden main streets." Governor Murphy said in a Press release. "We look forward to all the vital projects that will result from our Boardwalk Preservation Fund investments. The grant awards announced today are a meaningful step in preserving the health and dynamism of these special places.”

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs will be distributing The Boardwalk Preservation Funds to the following Jersey Shore Municipalities:

Asbury park Convention Hall at New Jersey Boardwalk Photo from Google Maps loading...

Asbury Park: $20,000,000

One of the oldest boardwalks in New Jersey can be found in Asbury Park, one of the most popular destinations during the Summer Months at the Jersey Shore. Since opening in the 1920's, some of the biggest names in entertainment have performed at the Asbury Park Convention Hall off Ocean Avenue on the boardwalk.

Atlantic City: $20,000,000

From the world-famous Steel Pier to the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City has more to offer than just the casinos. The first section of the Atlantic City Boardwalk dates back to 1870, featuring many of the city's biggest attractions and businesses located on or adjacent to the boardwalk.

Taylor Pavillion in Belmar, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Belmar Borough: $1,504,184

The Belmar Boardwalk is part of the small-town charm that can be found in this Coastal Community. For over 130 years, Belmar has been a popular vacation destination and the Shore Town's Boardwalk is a one-of-a-kind after being rebuilt after Hurricane Sandy's devastating impact in 2012.

Berkeley Township in Ocean County, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Berkeley Township: $448,125

There are three County Parks and two State Parks within Berkley Township along with miles of beaches. This includes John C. Bartlett, Jr. County Park and White Sands Beach.

Boardwalk in Bradley Beach, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Bradley Beach: $4,275,000

Even though it is historically one of the youngest municipalities in Monmouth County, Bradley Beach is a popular resort town for over 120 years. The quaint mile long boardwalk features a Mini Golf Course and Playground.

Brigantine Promenade in South Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Brigantine: $1,185,838

Originally constructed back in 1995, the Brigantine Promenade is maintained by Atlantic County and the county applied for the state grant on behalf of Brigantine. Located on the northern end of the island, the Promenade walk is simultaneously a buffer for the homes that are located across from the beach.

Promenade in Cape May, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Cape May City: $6,722,552

Running along Beach Avenue in the Cape May Promenade and was constructed in the aftermath of the wooden boardwalk being destroyed by the infamous 1962 Ash Wednesday Storm. Cape May is one of the oldest resort towns in North America dating back to the 18th Century.

Carteret Waterfront Park in Northern New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Carteret Borough: $2,417,339

The town is building a five-mile walking path that runs along the Arthur Kill Waterfront. The new "Riverwalk" will create a walkway connecting the Carteret Waterfront Park to the other attractions along the riverfront.

Keypoint, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Keyport Borough: $800,694

For almost 200 years, Keyport has been a major funnel for boats going to and from New York along with boatyards and oyster boats. Today, there is the Keypoint Promenade that runs along Matawan Creek.

Boardwalk in Long Branch, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Long Branch: $3,249,000

For over 200 years, Long Branch has been a popular resort town that was the Summer Vacation home for US Presidents Ulysses Grant, James Garfield, and Woodrow Wilson. The boardwalk and walking promenade see thousands of people each year come out for events, jogging, and more.

Start of Boardwalk in North Wildwood, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

North Wildwood: $10,259,827

Originally the Angelsea Borough in 1885, today North Wildwood is a busy hub of activity every summer with numerous restaurants and seasonal activities. Starting as a walkway adjacent to the beach, the famous Wildwood Boardwalk starts at 13th Street in North Wildwood.

9th Street and Boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Ocean City: $4,859,175

Dating back to the 1880s, the Ocean City Boardwalk is one of the oldest in New Jersey with hundreds of thousands of visitors coming every summer to walk "the boards" and visit local businesses. Every year the popular South Jersey Coastal Community spends millions of dollars for Boardwalk Repairs and this money will be used for improvements ahead of the 2024 Summer Season.

Promenade in Sea Isle City, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Sea Isle City: $1,997,000

Originally a wooden boardwalk until the Ash Wednesday 1962 Storm wiped it out, the last 60 years Sea Isle City's "Boardwalk" has been a concrete promenade walk. Stretching along the beach for almost half the island, Sea Isle City's Mayor says they will use this money to add more handicap-accessible ramps and repave the promenade.

Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Seaside Heights: $4,795,362

Less than 100 years old is one of the "young" towns at the Jersey Shore. Seaside Heights has one of the busiest Boardwalks during the summer months with the popular Casino Pier, one of the best boardwalks in New Jersey is located off Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway.

Ortley Beach in Toms River, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Toms River: $1,018,441

The Toms River community history predates the American Revolutionary War but was only renamed Toms River Township in 2006. Toms River will use the grant money to make repairs to the Boardwalk and beach access ramps in Ortley Beach.

Boardwalk in Ventnor, New Jersey Photo from Google maps loading...

Ventnor: $7,110,689

South of Atlantic City is the Shore Town of Ventnor with a more relaxed vibe compared to the busy city nature of AC. The Ventnor Boardwalk runs along the beach and is an extension south of the Atlantic City Boardwalk but gives walkers and joggers a calmer environment.

Boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Wildwood: $8,269,013

One of the most famous boardwalks at the Jersey Shore can be found off Garden State Parkway Exit Four in Wildwood. For over 120 years, the Wildwood Boardwalk has been one of the premiere attractions in South Jersey with numerous Pizza Shops, Arcades, Amusement Piers, and the Wildwood Convention Center.

Entrance for Boardwalk in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Wildwood Crest: $1,087,425

The quiet section of the famous Wildwood Boardwalk is the section that belongs to Wildwood Crest. Since 1910, Wildwood Crest is to the City of Wildwood what Ventnor City is to Atlantic City, the Shore Town that is an escape from the busy nature of the city.