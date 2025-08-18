The 2025 summer season is down to its final month, but there is something new to try before it ends.

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Before you know it, school will start back up, and it will be a bit quieter down the shore, but before the summer hands off to fall, there is a new ice cream shop to try.

Where to Find Route 9 Creamery

Route 9 Creamery is a family-owned food and ice cream shop in the heart of Northfield at 1205 Tilton Road, and they are ready to serve the Mainland community and beyond.

Here is a look at two of their amazing flavors, which were featured as their flavor of the day: Dubai chocolate & Greek baklava, which sound awesome.

They had their grand opening on Saturday with live music and featured a delicious array of handmade organic ice cream and gelato using only the freshest ingredients.

The new Route 9 Creamery is neighbors with the brand new Jersey Hot Bagels, which opened in the building that was formerly home to Manhattan Bagels, and gives the shopping plaza another great option for families.

Nearby Shops in the Plaza

In addition to Jersey Hot Bagels and Route 9 Creamery, the shopping center is already home to LaCucina Restaurant, The Bake Works, and Carangi's.

The new spot will be open from noon to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week.