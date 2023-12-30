While many municipalities have Police Departments that claim to "Serve and Protect" their community, one South Jersey community has shown with their action that they are willing to do what is necessary to give their citizens peace of mind.

Middle Township Police Department located in Cape May Court House, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Before the Christmas Holiday Weekend, the Middle Township Police Department officially opened its new Substation in Rio Grande. Located inside the County Commons complex which has entrances from both Route 9 and Route 47, the new Substation is six miles south of the primary Police Station. The Middle Township Police Department Headquarters is on Mechanic Street in Cape May Court House, across the street from the Cape May County Library.

County Commons Entrances from Route 9 and Route 47 in Rio Grande Photo from Google Maps loading...

Middle Township Police Chief Jen Pooler made the following statement in conjunction with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Police Substation on Friday, December 22nd:

"The opening of the Rio Grande Substation allows us to continue to maintain a strong presence in the Rio Grande area and is a testament to our dedication to community safety. This location will enable us to provide more efficient and accessible services to the residents of the southern part of Middle Township. We believe that proximity to the Cape Square Entertainment Center will foster a sense of community and security."

The new Police Substation is in the same complex as the Cape Square Entertainment Center, positioning the Middle Township Police in a visible area where the public can know they are safe. There are movie theaters, a bowling alley, a restaurant, a golf simulator, and multiple bars onsite at the Cape Square Entertainment Center. The Police presence in the Rio Grande Complex will not just place them to better service the southern Middle Township community but also discourage any nefarious activities happening around the Entertainment Complex.

Citizens of the Middle Township community and Business Owners in Rio Grande are invited to visit the new Police Substation to meet the Police who are now more locally positioned to service and protect one of the busiest sections of Cape May County.

Welcome to Middle Township Sign on Route 9 in Rio Grande, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...