A new gourmet Italian market is moving into the Cardiff Plaza Shopping Center in Egg Harbor Township. IL Porcellino Italian Market will be the go-to local spot for anything Italian, catering and events in the EHT area.

The store will hold its grand opening tomorrow, Saturday Nov. 18, just in time for Thanksgiving orders and it already has people excited.

From a Facebook review:

Even before opening, I have no doubt that Bob & the Essl's Team will offer the freshest deli, meats, cheeses, and prepared meals. Looking forward to being among the first thru the door, in support of their newest venture. #buylocal

Check out some of the photos on their Facebook page to get a sense of some of the amazing things they will be offering.

What is the New Market All About?

The Market's owner, Robert Hettmannsperger a also owns Essl's Dugout located at 7001 Blackhorse Pike in Pleasantville, and bringing its Catering into a much bigger space due to overwhelming growth.

They have a Game Day Specials menu, a Thanksgiving menu, and plenty of other tremendous Italian dishes and desserts like Homemade Biscotti, Homemade Pasta's and Ravioli's, Cakes, and much more.

IL Porcellino Italian Market will be opening at 6701 Blackhorse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

It sits on the of stores like Save-A-Lot, Dollar General, Aaron's Rental, Harbor Freight in Egg Harbor Township.