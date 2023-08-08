The popular Lil Saigon Vietnamese & Vegetarian Cuisine restaurant that was located in the now defunct Exchange location in Linwood has announced its opening date in its new Northfield location.

This location has been in the works for quite some time, at the former spot of Friendly's on Tilton Road and we finally have an opening date.

The Friendly's has been closed since 2019.

The restaurant announced the date on its social media sites:

The wait is over! Come join us at Lilsaigon for our grand opening on August 23nd! Our hours will be 11am-8pm M-TH and 11am-9pmFriday and Saturday.

Its going to be pho-nomenal!! 💖🍜

The restaurant will have their grand opening on August 23 at 1003 Tilton Rd in Northfield.

The new location will feature a full dining experience, it will be a BYOB and as announced previously will be closed on Sunday's.

Here is a look at some of what you can expect when Lil Saigon opens it doors!

Many people have been asking since work began on the old Friendly's building, but it appears we have an answer to when you can enjoy Lil Saigon again!