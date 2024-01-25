Parking in the Coastal Communities is one of the most debated topics at the Jersey Shore. South Jersey is a Vacation Destination for thousands of people every year and there is always this struggle to find parking spots between the locals who live in Jersey Shore Towns versus the Visitors who seem to overrun the area each year.

There has been plenty of angst about all Cape May County Shore Towns now using the ParkMobile App as the method of payment by locals and vacationers to pay for parking. For people who have been visiting the Jersey Shore for generations, they do not like change or they would not vacation in the same Coastal Communities every Summer. After decades of Physical Parking Meters and Kiosks, now people have to sign up for an app which has been a turn-off for some individuals.

Even though every Cape May County Shore town has these Parking Issues, some Municipalities are handling it better than others Last Summer we saw Stone Harbor fumble their transition from Physical to Virtual Parking Meters, leading to bad public relations and a staggering number of Parking Ticket Violations. Earlier in January, Sea Isle City City Council increased their Seasonal Parking Permit costs at a lower price after citizens complained about the potential $200 price hike.

The Cost Of Seasonal Parking Permits In Cape May County, NJ Shore Towns Every Jersey Shore Town located in Cape May County now uses the ParkMobile App for parking, as every town has made the transition to Virtual Parking Meters. Some people do not want the hassle of using a Virtual App or paying for Meters. These people typically obtain Seasonal Parking Passes in order to park in the Coastal Communities from May through September. Here is a breakdown of how much those Parking Permits are reported to cost in each Cape May County Shore Town. Small Municipalities such as West Wildwood and West Cape May do not have their own parking meters or Seasonal Parking Permits, so they are not listed below.