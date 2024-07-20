Fratelli’s Pizza is now open at 5032 Wellington Ave in Ventnor Heights, in the Acme shopping plaza.

Fratelli's, which was formally La Casa Nostra in Pleasantville, opened on July 1st and is not affiliated with any other Fratelli's Pizza shops. The say they will feature world famous Grandmas Pizza and Real Italian cuisine.

It's a nice addition to the growing Ventnor Heights commercial scene, which is growing by the day.

The section of Ventnor over the Dorset Ave bridge recently added a produce shop, and will be home to a new Starbucks, Burger King, Greens and Grains, PJ Buckets, Provenza Restaurant and more.

It already is home to ACME market, Buy Rite Liquor, Island Gym, Pickle Juice Pickleball Club.

Here is a look at their menu

