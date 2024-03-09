Four New Jersey Counties Among Highest Pedestrian Fatality Rates in USA
Look both ways when you cross the street.
It's something we were all taught at a young age, but even if you are extremely careful and safe when crossing the street, accidents happen and sometimes pedestrians get hit.
Get our free mobile app
According to a study that was conducted by personal injury attorneys in Louisiana utilizing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data on fatal car crashes from 2017 to 2021, New Jersey has four counties that rank among the highest pedestrian fatality rates in the nation.
These four New Jersey counties were among the Top 10 in the county.
- Essex County, New Jersey, ranked 7th, observed 106 pedestrian fatalities, making up 46.29% of all traffic deaths.
- Hudson County, New Jersey, in 8th place, saw 56 pedestrian deaths, accounting for 46.28% of the county's traffic fatalities.
- In the ninth spot, Union County, New Jersey, had 65 pedestrian deaths, comprising 45.14% of its total traffic fatalities.
- Rounding out the top ten, Bergen County, New Jersey, experienced 79 pedestrian fatalities, which is 44.13% of the total traffic deaths.
Camden and Mercer County also ranked in the Top 20 overall.
The top ten most dangerous counties for pedestrians
|Rank
|County
|State
|Pedestrians killed in crashes from 2017 to 2021
|Total people killed in crashes from 2017 to 2021
|Percentage of people killed in crashes who were pedestrians
|1
|Alexandria
|Virginia
|15
|25
|60.00%
|2
|New York
|New York
|92
|178
|51.69%
|3
|Kings
|New York
|167
|327
|51.07%
|4
|San Francisco
|California
|76
|154
|49.35%
|5
|Richmond
|New York
|24
|49
|48.98%
|6
|Queens
|New York
|159
|343
|46.36%
|7
|Essex
|New Jersey
|106
|229
|46.29%
|8
|Hudson
|New Jersey
|56
|121
|46.28%
|9
|Union
|New Jersey
|65
|144
|45.14%
|10
|Bergen
|New Jersey
|79
|179
|44.13%
|11
|Bronx
|New York
|88
|207
|42.51%
|12
|Suffolk
|Massachusetts
|49
|124
|39.52%
|13
|Dare
|North Carolina
|7
|18
|38.89%
|14
|Camden
|New Jersey
|94
|243
|38.68%
|15
|Arlington
|Virginia
|10
|26
|38.46%
|16
|Anchorage
|Alaska
|38
|99
|38.38%
|17
|Clayton
|Georgia
|92
|243
|37.86%
|18
|Mercer
|New Jersey
|51
|136
|37.50%
|19
|Baltimore City
|Maryland
|89
|243
|36.63%
|20
|Harrisonburg
|Virginia
|4
|11
|36.36%
LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
15 Items New Jersey Goodwills Wont Accept As Donations
Bringing donations to New Jersey Goodwill locations and Local Thrift Stores is a great way to help the less fortunate in your community get items like clothing and furniture. But there is a long list of items you should NOT donate.
These are some of the items that are generally not accepted at your local Goodwill or Thrift store, but you should always check with the people in-store before submitting an item for donation.
Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media