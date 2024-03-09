Four New Jersey Counties Among Highest Pedestrian Fatality Rates in USA

Look both ways when you cross the street.

It's something we were all taught at a young age, but even if you are extremely careful and safe when crossing the street, accidents happen and sometimes pedestrians get hit.

According to a study that was conducted by personal injury attorneys in Louisiana utilizing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data on fatal car crashes from 2017 to 2021, New Jersey has four counties that rank among the highest pedestrian fatality rates in the nation.

These four New Jersey counties were among the Top 10 in the county.

  • Essex County, New Jersey, ranked 7th, observed 106 pedestrian fatalities, making up 46.29% of all traffic deaths.
  • Hudson County, New Jersey, in 8th place, saw 56 pedestrian deaths, accounting for 46.28% of the county's traffic fatalities.
  • In the ninth spot, Union County, New Jersey, had 65 pedestrian deaths, comprising 45.14% of its total traffic fatalities.
  • Rounding out the top ten, Bergen County, New Jersey, experienced 79 pedestrian fatalities, which is 44.13% of the total traffic deaths.

Camden and Mercer County also ranked in the Top 20 overall.

The top ten most dangerous counties for pedestrians

RankCountyStatePedestrians killed in crashes from 2017 to 2021Total people killed in crashes from 2017 to 2021Percentage of people killed in crashes who were pedestrians
1AlexandriaVirginia152560.00%
2New YorkNew York9217851.69%
3KingsNew York16732751.07%
4San FranciscoCalifornia7615449.35%
5RichmondNew York244948.98%
6QueensNew York15934346.36%
7EssexNew Jersey10622946.29%
8HudsonNew Jersey5612146.28%
9UnionNew Jersey6514445.14%
10BergenNew Jersey7917944.13%
11BronxNew York8820742.51%
12SuffolkMassachusetts4912439.52%
13DareNorth Carolina71838.89%
14CamdenNew Jersey9424338.68%
15ArlingtonVirginia102638.46%
16AnchorageAlaska389938.38%
17ClaytonGeorgia9224337.86%
18MercerNew Jersey5113637.50%
19Baltimore CityMaryland8924336.63%
20HarrisonburgVirginia41136.36%

