Four New Jersey Counties Among Highest Pedestrian Fatality Rates in USA

Look both ways when you cross the street.

It's something we were all taught at a young age, but even if you are extremely careful and safe when crossing the street, accidents happen and sometimes pedestrians get hit.

According to a study that was conducted by personal injury attorneys in Louisiana utilizing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data on fatal car crashes from 2017 to 2021, New Jersey has four counties that rank among the highest pedestrian fatality rates in the nation.

These four New Jersey counties were among the Top 10 in the county.

Essex County, New Jersey, ranked 7th, observed 106 pedestrian fatalities, making up 46.29% of all traffic deaths.

Hudson County, New Jersey, in 8th place, saw 56 pedestrian deaths, accounting for 46.28% of the county's traffic fatalities.

In the ninth spot, Union County, New Jersey, had 65 pedestrian deaths, comprising 45.14% of its total traffic fatalities.

Rounding out the top ten, Bergen County, New Jersey, experienced 79 pedestrian fatalities, which is 44.13% of the total traffic deaths.

Camden and Mercer County also ranked in the Top 20 overall.

The top ten most dangerous counties for pedestrians

Rank County State Pedestrians killed in crashes from 2017 to 2021 Total people killed in crashes from 2017 to 2021 Percentage of people killed in crashes who were pedestrians 1 Alexandria Virginia 15 25 60.00% 2 New York New York 92 178 51.69% 3 Kings New York 167 327 51.07% 4 San Francisco California 76 154 49.35% 5 Richmond New York 24 49 48.98% 6 Queens New York 159 343 46.36% 7 Essex New Jersey 106 229 46.29% 8 Hudson New Jersey 56 121 46.28% 9 Union New Jersey 65 144 45.14% 10 Bergen New Jersey 79 179 44.13% 11 Bronx New York 88 207 42.51% 12 Suffolk Massachusetts 49 124 39.52% 13 Dare North Carolina 7 18 38.89% 14 Camden New Jersey 94 243 38.68% 15 Arlington Virginia 10 26 38.46% 16 Anchorage Alaska 38 99 38.38% 17 Clayton Georgia 92 243 37.86% 18 Mercer New Jersey 51 136 37.50% 19 Baltimore City Maryland 89 243 36.63% 20 Harrisonburg Virginia 4 11 36.36%

