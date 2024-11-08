This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will have their first matchup with the Dallas Cowboys of the 2024 NFL season. But this year's showdown looks very different compared to the last few seasons.

While the Eagles have won four straight games, the Cowboys have lost their last three games and are 0-3 at home this season. The Cowboys have the second-worst scoring Defense in the NFL this season (28.1 Points Per Game Against) and they are a more injured team heading into NFL Week 10.

All 14 of the Eagles listed on the Injury Report this week participated in Thursday and Friday practices which is great news for Philadelphia. But in Dallas, two starters have not practiced at all this week while two other important players are in question for Sunday's game.

Official Eagles vs Cowboys Injury Report For NFL Week 10

When the Eagles travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys this Sunday, they will be the healthiest version of themselves since coming out of the Bye Week.

Starting Tight End Dallas Goedert practiced this week for the first time since October 11th. Goedert sustained a Hamstring Injury in the Eagles' win over the Browns in NFL Week 6.

Also returning to practice and ready to return for the Eagles this Sunday is starting Cornerback Darius Slay. After sustaining a Groin Injury in the Eagles Week 8 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati and has not played since October 27th.

Ben VanSumeren is the only Eagles player whose availability is in doubt for Sunday's game in Dallas. The Linebacker, Special Teams Contributor, and Part-Time Fullback sustained a Concussion during the Eagles' win over the Jaguars. VanSumeren must be cleared from the NFL Concussion Protocol in the next 24-36 hours to be available to play on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting Quarterback Dak Prescott for this Sunday's game versus the Eagles and potentially the rest of November. The Cowboys are planning to start Cooper Rush this Sunday, who is 5-1 as a starting QB for the Cowboys and his only loss came against the Eagles in October 2022 on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys Starting Left Tackle Tyler Guyton is one of five players listed as Questionable to play for Dallas. According to Head Coach Mike McCarthy, Guyton has been “fighting through” this week at practice after sustaining a Neck injury in the Cowboys' loss to the Falcons on November 3rd.

Edge Rusher Micah Parsons is on track to return to the field for his first game since September 26th. Parsons is one of three defensive starters listed as Questionable but all expectations are for the Pass Rusher to return this Sunday.

The other Defensive Starters listed as Questionable are Trevon Diggs and Eric Kendricks. Cornerback Diggs has been dealing with a Calf Issue and Undisclosed Illness which kept him out of Friday's Practice. Linebacker Kendricks was a Limited Participant at Thursday and Friday practices as he is dealing with a Shoulder Issue.

The "good news" for Dallas Cowboys' fans is that All-Pro Guard Zack Martin has been cleared to play this Sunday. The Cowboys' Starting Guard did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week as he was dealing with a Shoulder Issue.

