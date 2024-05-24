As Memorial Day weekend hits at the Jersey Shore, a lot of new places to eat will welcome people this summer, including a new locally owned and operated breakfast and lunch spot in Ocean City.

Over in Ocean City, get ready for 'Doozies Place' at First and Asbury Avenue. The new spot, who slogan is “Come for breakfast, leave as family” will be open just in time for Father's Day on June 15, perfect for a family breakfast or lunch.

The place is locally owned and operated by Devon Raab, who is a lifelong Ocean City resident and a familiar name to the Ocean City locals.

They will be serving breakfast & lunch daily and they say: "Every bite is a taste of home. We’ve got the perfect plate to fuel your beach day. Come for breakfast (or lunch😉), leave as family."

There will be seating both indoor and outdoor for the summer season.

Here is the official description from the City of Ocean City:

Doozie’s Place is serving up your go-to Breakfast and Lunch bites. You’ll be greeted with the delightful option of starting your morning off with a fresh out of the oven, gooey & flakey seasonal pop tart. Choose between numerous “Sweet Temptations” like the Campfire Pancakes or your classic Garden Omelette. Doozie’s Place is more than just grabbing a bite to eat; come for breakfast, leave as family!

Here is a first glance look at their menu:

The spot at 100 Asbury Ave has been a bunch of different spots over the years including Agave Mexican Kitchen and the Hug-A-Mug Café.

We look forward to trying Doozies Place out this summer!