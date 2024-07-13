NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/13
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 7:38a
|High
Sat 2:11p
|Low
Sat 8:19p
|High
Sun 2:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:02a
|High
Sat 1:45p
|Low
Sat 7:43p
|High
Sun 1:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:14a
|High
Sat 1:59p
|Low
Sat 7:55p
|High
Sun 1:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:06a
|High
Sat 1:41p
|Low
Sat 7:47p
|High
Sun 1:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:06a
|Low
Sat 11:43a
|High
Sat 5:51p
|Low
Sun 12:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:46a
|High
Sat 2:03p
|Low
Sat 8:15p
|High
Sun 1:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 11:17a
|High
Sat 4:58p
|Low
Sat 11:58p
|High
Sun 4:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:24a
|High
Sat 2:54p
|Low
Sat 8:57p
|High
Sun 2:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:21a
|High
Sat 1:43p
|Low
Sat 7:49p
|High
Sun 1:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:38a
|High
Sat 2:02p
|Low
Sat 8:11p
|High
Sun 2:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:28a
|High
Sat 1:45p
|Low
Sat 7:57p
|High
Sun 1:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 8:21a
|High
Sat 2:47p
|Low
Sat 8:50p
|High
Sun 2:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
