NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/13

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

8 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 73° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:26pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:38a High

Sat 2:11p Low

Sat 8:19p High

Sun 2:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:02a High

Sat 1:45p Low

Sat 7:43p High

Sun 1:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:14a High

Sat 1:59p Low

Sat 7:55p High

Sun 1:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:06a High

Sat 1:41p Low

Sat 7:47p High

Sun 1:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:06a Low

Sat 11:43a High

Sat 5:51p Low

Sun 12:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:46a High

Sat 2:03p Low

Sat 8:15p High

Sun 1:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 11:17a High

Sat 4:58p Low

Sat 11:58p High

Sun 4:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:24a High

Sat 2:54p Low

Sat 8:57p High

Sun 2:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:21a High

Sat 1:43p Low

Sat 7:49p High

Sun 1:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:38a High

Sat 2:02p Low

Sat 8:11p High

Sun 2:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:28a High

Sat 1:45p Low

Sat 7:57p High

Sun 1:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:21a High

Sat 2:47p Low

Sat 8:50p High

Sun 2:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views