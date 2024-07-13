NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/13

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/13

Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature73° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:26pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 7:38a		High
Sat 2:11p		Low
Sat 8:19p		High
Sun 2:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:02a		High
Sat 1:45p		Low
Sat 7:43p		High
Sun 1:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:14a		High
Sat 1:59p		Low
Sat 7:55p		High
Sun 1:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:06a		High
Sat 1:41p		Low
Sat 7:47p		High
Sun 1:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:06a		Low
Sat 11:43a		High
Sat 5:51p		Low
Sun 12:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:46a		High
Sat 2:03p		Low
Sat 8:15p		High
Sun 1:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 11:17a		High
Sat 4:58p		Low
Sat 11:58p		High
Sun 4:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 8:24a		High
Sat 2:54p		Low
Sat 8:57p		High
Sun 2:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:21a		High
Sat 1:43p		Low
Sat 7:49p		High
Sun 1:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 7:38a		High
Sat 2:02p		Low
Sat 8:11p		High
Sun 2:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:28a		High
Sat 1:45p		Low
Sat 7:57p		High
Sun 1:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 8:21a		High
Sat 2:47p		Low
Sat 8:50p		High
Sun 2:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM