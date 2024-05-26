Six Local Burgers Ranked Among New Jersey’s 43 Best Burgers for 2024

The month of May is National Burger month and with Memorial Day Weekend coming up, burgers will be flipping in plenty of back yards at the Jersey Shore.

But what if you want to grab a burger at one of the great South Jersey area restaurants? With some many great options to choose from, NJ.com writers, Peter Genovese and Jeremy Schneider ranked the 43 best burgers in New Jersey for 2024.

Six local Jersey Shore establishments made the list from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

First up, coming in at No. 42 on the list, we head over to Brigantine for the Broski Burger, made at Kook Burger, 3101 Revere Blvd Unit B.

The Broski Burger here, with bacon, jalapeños, goat cheese and sriracha mayo, has more personality and fire than the standard Kook Burger.

Next up, in Galloway is Tony Beef's Big Schmacc Burger, which was ranked No. 32 in the state. Tony Beef has two locations at 195 S New York Road in Galloway and at 17 Bethel Rd in Somers Point.

The Big Schmacc features two beef patties, American cheese, homemade sauce, lettuce, pickles and diced white onions. It’s a handful.

Down in Cape May is the Tavern cheeseburger at the Blue Pig Tavern inside Congress Hall, which ranked No. 27 on the list.

You’ll need an extra hand or two to handle The Tavern Cheeseburger, on a brioche bun.

Back in Atlantic City at Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House is the Vagabond Viking burger, which came in at No. 25.

The Vagabond Viking burger is a hefty handful; dig the Vagabond name imprinted on the bun. Order the burger, a side of fries with the sriracha mayo dipping sauce, and a cold one, and you’re all set.

Take a drive out to Millville and you'll find the legendary Jim's Lunch, which was ranked No. 22 on the list.

The burgers are legendary, and you must have them with the house “secret sauce.’ Millville without Jim’s Lunch — native son and baseball superstar Mike Trout knows it well — is like the Pine Barrens without trees.

Staying in Cumberland County, we head over to Vineland for the No. 19 burger in NJ, the Smokehouse burger at Outlaw’s Burger Bar & Creamery at 1370 S Main Road.

The “most wanted” burger is the smokehouse, topped with onion rings, bacon and house-made barbecue sauce.

This was the highest rated burger in out area, but was your favorite burger included on the list? Which burgers should be on this list?

Here are some of my favorite burgers in Atlantic and Cape May County