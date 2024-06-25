3 local BBQ joints make list of top 34 in New Jersey

While New Jersey isn't thought of when it comes to BBQ nationwide, there are plenty of great spots in the state and our area that serve tremendous BBQ food.

Writer Peter Genovese over at NJ.com came up with his list of the 34 best New Jersey BBQ joints for 2024, with three local spots (Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland County) making the list.

First up, coming in at No. 23 on the list is Henri’s BBQ, locates at 1003 Black Horse Pike in Folsom.

Excellent ribs, the pulled pork is the real deal, and the sides may be the heftiest of any barbecue joint in the state. And that fried chicken is the best I’ve had in a long while.

I have heard nothing but great things about this place and will be making my way out there soon. The first thing I have been told to try is the brisket and have been told that I have to try the sweet potatoes.

Next up, coming in at No. 17 in the state of New Jersey, is Wildwoods BBQ located at 701 New Jersey Ave in North Wildwood.

One look at the ribs and you realize they’re not playing by the usual barbecue rules; the ribs are topped with sesame seeds, pistachios, cashews, cilantro and onion. The brisket and pulled pork sandwiches are terrific, and the potato salad and cole slaw stand out in a crowded, cluttered field.

Everyone has been raving about this place and I am making sure I hit Wildwoods BBQ this summer.

The highest ranked BBQ spot in our area? How about Back Bay BBQ in Egg Harbor Township, which was ranked No. 11 overall in New Jersey.

Back Bay is a back-road BBQ joint with a nice little outside patio. Back Bay has maybe the best dry-rubbed ribs I’ve eaten in the past four or five years. Back Bay is not in Somers Point, as the website says, but in Egg Harbor Township.

I have been to this spot a few times, and have always enjoyed the food. Better yet, many dog lovers will be here with their dog for a little BBQ meal.