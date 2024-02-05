Whether you are a South Jersey Local or a Vacationer at the Jersey Shore, you know one of the best aspects of the Summer Season is all the events and activities that are available. There is usually so much going on with some Shore Towns, that you never have to leave the island to find something fun and interesting to do.

One of those Cape May County Shore Towns that offer activities and events each year for locals and visitors is the City of Avalon. They have announced their lineup for the 2024 Surfside Park Concert Series with 11 scheduled concerts for Thursday Nights this Summer.

Surfside Park off the Boardwalk on 30th street in Avalon, NJ Photo from Google Maps loading...

The Avalon Department of Recreation in conjunction with the Avalon Free Public Library will be presenting the concert series that begins June 20th. Surfside Park is located off the boardwalk between 29th and 30th Streets in Avalon featuring free parking lots, a Kids' Playground, plus a Stage for Shows and Events.

Check out the lineup for Thursdays At Surfside 2024 Avalon Summer Concert Series:

June 20th: Sensational Soul Cruisers

June 27th: Dancing Dream (Tribute to ABBA)

July 11th: Best of the Eagles

July 18th: B-Street Band (Tribute to The Boss)

July 25th: Tupelo Honey (Van Morrison Celebration)

August 1st: Yacht Rock Gold

August 8th: StevieMac (Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Experience)

August 15th: Well Alright (Rolling Stones Tribute)

August 22nd: Yellow Brick Road (Tribute to Elton John)

August 29th: Southern Steel (Classic Skynyrd Live)

September 5th: The Amish Outlaws

Already looks like an exciting Summer of 2024 coming to South Jersey in just a few months. For more information about the Surfside Park Concert Series, you can visit the Borough of Avalon website.