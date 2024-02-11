2 South Jersey restaurants featured on list of top romantic restaurants in America

Guys, once the Super Bowl ends, don't forget to make a reservation for a Valentine’s Day date night dinner.

Valentine’s Day is on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

A new list of top romantic restaurants may help you find a spot to go in Atlantic or Cape May County.

The website OpenTable analyzed over 12 million diner reviews to develop its Top 100 Romantic Restaurants from every state in America for 2024, with five restaurants from New Jersey making the list, including two from our listening area.

First up, in Atlantic City at the Hard Rock Casino is Il Mulino New York, which is offering an exclusive Valentine's Day Prix Fixe Menu for $125 per person.

Down in Cape May, The Washington Inn offers six unique dining areas, from a summer patio to cozy fireside tables, which would work perfectly for a Valentine’s Day date night.

Another spot that is a short drive up the Parkway to Beach Haven is The Gables, which is known for its romantic setting. Beach Haven is just a short drive up north on the Parkway in southern Ocean County.

If you want to travel out west a bit, you can check out the Franklinville Inn, which is located in Franklin Township in Gloucester County. The Franklinvile Inn is known for its elegant design & warm interior which makes it a perfect spot for Valentine's Day.

Here is the full list of New Jersey Restaurants

618 – Freehold, NJ

Franklinville Inn – Franklinville, NJ

Il Mulino New York – Atlantic City – Atlantic City, NJ

The Gables – Beach Haven, NJ

Washington Inn – Cape May, NJ