A trip to a convenience store in Vineland, New Jersey has made someone's life $100,000 more convenient thanks to the purchase of a winning lottery ticket.

Good news like this keeps me hopeful and makes me a believer! Just like that 90s Nicolas Cage/Bridget Fonda romcom 'It Could Happen to You'.

This latest very profitable Powerball ticket matched four white balls from the Wednesday, May 8, 2024 drawing, and the Powerball, according to NJ.com, to the tune of one hundred thousand smackaroos!

The May 8th Powerball winning numbers were: 07, 41, 43, 44 and 51. The Powerball was 05 with 2x Powerplay.

Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold at Vineland, NJ Convenience Store

Xpress Mart Convenience Store Vineland NJ Google Maps loading...

The jackpot winning ticket was reportedly sold at Xpress Mart on South Main Road at Sherman Road in Vineland, according to NJ.com.

Congrats to the lucky ticketholder and to Xpress Food Mart! The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus from the New Jersey Lottery just for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

Get our free mobile app

If you're hoping to win the lottery, the next Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Saturday, May 11th is estimated to be worth $36 million, according to NJ Lottery.

35 Stores and Restaurants Shoppers Would Love to See at Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ Even as developed as Cumberland Mall in Vineland, New Jersey and its surrounding area may be, residents have big opinions on what its missing, and what would bring them shopping more often. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca