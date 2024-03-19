Say it isn’t so! An institution in South Jersey, Tilton Inn in Northfield is rumored to be closing for good.

i woke up to a post on the Atlantic County Eats Facebook page Thursday morning that speculated the legendary bar and restaurant was calling it quits.

The comments in the thread seemed to confirm the rumors.

Fans of Tilton Inn, on Tilton Road in Northfield, indicate that the health of the bar’s longtime owner is reportedly failing, and that it is for sale.

Reportedly, Tilton Inn’s last day in business has already been set: April 27th.

Some comments say Tilton Inn has already sold for $3M and that it will be razed and made into a car wash.

I must say I don’t see an official statement regarding this huge news from Tilton Inn on any of their socials.

A freakin’ CAR WASH? No offense, but we need another car wash? In place of one of my favorite bars of ALL time???

I am DEVASTATED by this loss for the Northfield community if what we’re hearing is true and Tilton Inn will be closing for good. That place is my JAM. It’s so close to the radio station and just a cool, hometown place to hang. Not to mention it’s been around FOREVER.

I’ve always loved the food, the service, and the career bartenders who provide a familiar face everytime I step inside the bar.